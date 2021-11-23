Joe Judge Expresses Coaching Frustration Following Bucs Loss

The question remains what, if anything, will he do about a sinking ship?

This probably won't make scores of Giants fans feel any better given where the season currently stands. Still, head coach Joe Judge appears to have finally had enough of watching an anemic offense that struggles to score, makes plays when needed, and turns into zombies when entering the red zone (or is that dead zone?).

“We have got to do a better job scoring points," a visibly frustrated Judge said after watching his team get pulverized by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-10 on Monday Night Football.

"I know that sounds pretty obvious and to the point with it, but I’m going to keep it very blunt on that right there. We have to do a better job of putting our players in a position to make plays. We have too many good players and we have to put them in a better position to capitalize."

Indeed. The Giants have now failed to score more than 20 points in six of their ten games played. Their red-zone production is abysmal and still holds firm control of last place in the league.

But perhaps the most infuriating thing about the latest debacle put forth by a Jason Garrett-led offense was the personnel decisions.

The targeting No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay twice in the game was inexplicable.

There was also the removal of both Golladay and rookie first-rounder Kadarius Toney from the field on a critical 4th-and-1 for Collin Johnson.

How about not finding a way to get running back Devontae Booker, who carried the running game during Saquon Barkley's absence, some touches on offense? How exactly does that happen on a team where the coach likes to use all available players?

And the reliance on several heavy personnel packages against a strong run defense like the Bucs? Come on, man.

"As a player, there are some things I would be frustrated about as well,” Judge said.

Okay, so what does this all mean for Garrett? Is a change about to come to salvage what's left of another lost season destined again for no postseason?

“Let’s not read too far into this right now," Judge said. "I respect and understand the question, but we’ll stay off of that right now.”

To be fair, Garrett didn't put together the offensive line depth that right now is so inconsistent that it makes calling plays an adventure since you never know what's going to work and what isn't. Garrett himself said as much last week during his weekly press briefing without actually coming right out and saying it.

And Garrett isn't the man who's missing wide-open receivers in the middle of the field or hap hazardously chucking the ball up for grabs, nor is he responsible for the scores of missed tackles or the half-effort blocking that the Giants put on display.

But there is certainly enough evidence after over a year and a half that this offense is stuck in the mud and that it doesn't matter who's out there on the field as the problems remain the same.

The question now becomes what does Judge, who for weeks tried to assure fans that all is well despite the flames around the team's 2021 season beginning to intensify, do about it?

"We have to make sure we sit down tomorrow as a coaching staff and understand how we have to play this game and give our players a chance to make plays," he said.

And what of Garrett? Does Judge still have faith in Garrett to help be a part of the solution moving forward?

“I have faith in all the people on our team: players, coaches, everything," he said.

"But look, we’ll assess everything as a team and make any move we need to going forward.”

