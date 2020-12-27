New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens, Week 16 | How and What To Watch

Here's all you need to know to watch the Giants' Week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

It's down to the wire for both the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens and their respective playoff hopes.

The Giants (5-9) must win both their remaining games and have the Washington Football Team lose one of their remaining games vs. Carolina or the Eagles) if the Giants are to win the division for the first time since 2011.

The Ravens, meanwhile, need to win their game against New York, especially given the win by the Miami Dolphins against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dolphins competing with Baltimore for a potential wild card spot.

Which of these two teams will find themselves scoreboard watching in these closing days of the 2020 NFL regular season?

TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Brock Huard, & Laura Okmin )

Game information: New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens

Current Records: Giants 5-9 / Ravens 9-5

Date/Time: Sunday, December 27 at 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Streaming: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) – Check local listings - Data charges may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks)

Referee: John Hussey

Money Line: Ravens -527/ Giants +400 (via BetMGM)

Spread: +10.5 Giants / -10.5 Ravens

Over/Under: O 43.5 (-106), Ravens/ U43.5 (-115), Giants

Giants Injuries:

WR Golden Tate (calf) – Out

CB Darnay Holmes (knee) – Questionable

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) – Questionable

LB Blake Martinez (ankle) – Questionable

Ravens Injuries:

CB Jimmy Smith (Ribs/Shoulder) – Out

WR Marquise Brown (Knee) – Questionable

WR Dez Bryant (Thigh) – Questionable

DE Calais Campbell (Calf) – Questionable

DB/LB Anthony Levine (Abdomen) – Questionable

OLB Pernell McPhee (Knee) – Questionable

CB Marcus Peters (Calf) – Questionable

T Tyre Phillips (Concussion) – Questionable

FB Patrick Ricard (Knee) – Questionable

C/G Matt Skura (Back) – Questionable

LB Kristian Welch (Foot) – Questionable

Giants - What to Watch For:

CB James Bradberry aims for fifth consecutive game with at least one pass defensed. Bradberry is tied for second in the NFL with 17 passes defensed this season.

DL Leonard Williams needs 1.5 sacks (8.5) to reach 10.0 this season. This season,

Williams surpassed his career-high of 7.5 sacks (2016). The last time a defensive lineman had 10.0 sacks was Jason Pierre-Paul in 2014.

K Graham Gano needs one 50+ yard FG (4) to surpass Aldrick Rosas (4 in 2018) and Josh Brown (4 in 2014) for most 50+yd FG in a season in franchise history.

Gano needs three more converted field goals (27 in a row) to move into first place all-time in franchise history for consecutive field goals made. (Josh Brown, 29).

WR Darius Slayton needs six receptions (94) to reach 100 for his career.

Goal to Go: Improve and Win

Ever since the start of the season, the only thing on the mind of head coach Joe Judge and his players is that the team improve little by little, day by day and week by week.

Judge and the rest of the Giants have insisted that the season won't be defined by whether they make the playoffs or not. But when a team plays solid football, such as what Judge is looking for, that team usually wins games.

And hey, if by some chance the Giants do that, if they play solid football and win these remaining two games, they certainly are going to put themselves into a good position to reach the playoffs, which despite what Judge and the players say is everyone's goal.

