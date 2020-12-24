A Closer Look at Darius Slayton's Numbers

New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton's second season seems like it's been quieter than last year. But a closer look at the numbers tells a much different story.

After recording 48 receptions on 84 targets for 740 yards, and a team-leading eight touchdowns as a rookie in 14 games, New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton entered Year 2 of his career viewed as a potential key piece in the offense,

But despite his second-season numbers being on par with last year--in 14 games this year, Slayton has caught 46 of 84 pass targets for 703 yards and just three touchdowns--it seems that something is off on Slayton's game this year.

Or maybe it's just how the numbers and the production have come this season that's giving off that illusion?

Fans last season got used to Slayton being on the receiving end of deep pass attempts. According to PFF, there isn't that much difference between Slayton's deep passing stats from 2019 (16 targets of 20+ yards, six receptions for 201 yards, and two touchdowns) and this year (20 targets of 20+ yards, seven receptions, 3 TDs), despite his being hampered by a foot injury earlier in the season.

Even Slayton's average separation yardage--2.2 last year and 2.3 this year per NFL NextGen Stats--hasn't changed, while his red-zone targets have increased from six last year to 10 this year.

So with all these numbers pretty much even, is it safe to say that our eyes might have been deceiving us?

If touchdowns are the primary criteria, then the answer is no. But other factors could be at play.

For instance, Slayton is drawing slightly more attention than he has in the past, which is undoubtedly a factor.

Then there is head coach Joe Judge's approach to playing offense. Shortly after he was hired, Judge spoke about how he wanted the offense and defense to have a different focus every week aligned with whom they were playing and where they could gain the competitive edge. He has kept to that philosophy, which has shifted attention away from one or two players and made it a weekly guessing game as to who might be in the spotlight.

"When the opportunities come their way, we have to make the plays. It’s as simple as that," Judge said.

As far as Slayton's actual production, which again, other than for the touchdowns, seems to be on par in the key statistical categories he recorded last year, Judge tried to put the whole statistical issue into perspective.

"One thing about the receiver position is if there are 70 plays in the game, and you have five catches, that’s a great game. I’m more concerned about the other 65 plays--what are you doing? Are you blocking when you don’t have the ball? Are you playing with good effort? Are you assignment sound? What are you bringing to the team? Are you covering kicks in the kicking game?

"To me, in the receiver position, a lot of times it can be skewed in terms of what kind of game you’ve really had. But look, it’s any player’s responsibility to make the plays that are in front of him, and it’s the job of the coaches to create opportunities for our players."

Slayton said he doesn't care if his opportunities dwindle so long as they win.

"At the end of the day, I go out there and I’m trying to win," he said. "Whether I have a million yards or two yards, at the end of the day I’m trying to get a win. As long as our team comes away with a W, I’m okay."