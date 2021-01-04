New York Giants Eliminated from Playoffs as Washington Tops Philadelphia, 20-14

With the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the Washington Football Team, the Giants are officially eliminated from the playoffs as Washington is crowned the new NFC East champions.

A significantly understaffed Philadelphia Eagles team capped their dismal 2020 season with a 20-14 loss to the Washington Football Team, eliminating the Giants from playoff contention.

Despite the unfortunate development, the 6-10 Giants, a team that at the start of the 2020 season was one no one held much hope of even being in the playoff discussion, like the direction they’re headed and the progress they’ve made.

“We took everything that we were given and made the most of it at this point,” defensive back Logan Ryan said after the Giants knocked off the Cowboys 23-19 earlier in the day.

“Regardless of what happens tonight, I feel like we run the division. … We definitely deserve to represent the NFC East. We controlled what we could control today.”

What they couldn’t control was their own destiny, something they had done for a few weeks earlier in the year until they stumbled into a three-game losing streak against the Cardinals, Browns, and Ravens that ended this week against Dallas.

While the Giants' missed opportunity is disappointing, head coach Joe Judge was adamant that qualifying for the playoffs was not going to define the team’s year and said he was proud of what the Giants have accomplished this season.

“I think there are a lot of things in terms of what we set out to accomplish this year that no one game is going to go ahead and define the season,” Judge said last Friday.

“I’m proud of the culture and the foundation we’ve laid and the work ethic and urgency we’ve instilled in these players going forward. That being said, there are a lot of things we need to do better as an organization across the board going forward. We have to keep building this thing in the right direction. But I know there’s a vision going forward and there are a lot of people pointing in the right direction right now.”

The newly crowned NFC East champion Washington Football Team will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night with a kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET, the third of three games set for that day.

The Giants, who finish in second place in the division, will have the 11th spot in the 2021 NFL Draft.