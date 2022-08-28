New York Giants Fall 31-27 to Jets in Preseason Finale

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Quarterback Chris Streveler's 5-yard touchdown pass to receiver Calvin Jackson with 22 seconds left and on fourth down gave the New York Jets a 31-27 come-from-behind victory over the New York Giants in the preseason finale at MetLife Stadium.

The loss by the Giants, who last went undefeated in the preseason in 2019 with a 4-0 record, drops their preseason record to 2-1 while the Jets finish 3-0.

The Giants, who erased a 17-10 Jets halftime lead by scoring 17 second-half points, got a 1-yard touchdown run by Jashaun Corbin, an 18-yard touchdown reception by undrafted rookie free agent tight end Austin Allen, and a 49-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Santoso, points that, at one point, gave the Giants a 27-24 lead.

Jets receiver Denzel Mims, who is seeking a trade, beat Giants defensive back Harrison Hand for a gorgeous 29-yard touchdown reception from a pass thrown by Streveler, capping a seven-play, 80-yard scoring drive to erase a Giants lead and tie the game 24-24 with 7:19 left.

The Jets' 17-10 lead at the half came on two straight touchdown drives engineered by third-string quarterback Mike White. The first came on a short 21-yard pass to receiver Braxton Berrios, who beat Giants rookie cornerback Cor'Dale Flott. The second score came on a 19-yard pass to receiver Jeff Smith.

As led by quarterback Joe Flacco, the Jets starting offense had its issues against the Giants' backups. Their first drive went ten plays for 51 yards before ending in a fumble by running back Michael Carter that was recovered by Giants inside linebacker Austin Calitro.

The Jets' second drive went four plays and 24 yards before they punted the ball away.

New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) scores a touchdown against the New York Giants in a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets did get on the board first, cashing in on an interception by cornerback Michael Carter on Tyrod Taylor's deep pass intended for receiver Kenny Golladay and turning that into a 49-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein.

The Giants scored ten unanswered first-half points, the first of which came on a 36-yard field goal by Santoso and the rest of a 35-yard pick-6 by Calitro on a Joe Flacco pass intended for running back Michael Carter.

Big Days

Inside linebacker Austin Calitro, who is fighting for a roster spot, had himself an afternoon, finishing with five tackles, one pick-6, one pass breakup, and a fumble recovery.

Aug 28, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Austin Calitro (59) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Nate Meadors finished as the Giants defensive leader in tackles with 12 (eight solos). Meadors, who was added to the Giants' training camp roster after camp began, has been making a late-summer push for the final safety spot, where he is competing with undrafted rookie free agents Trenton Thompson and Yusuf Corker.

Prior to being forced out due to a concussion, tight end Daniel Bellinger led the Giants with 37 receiving yards on three catches (three targets), including a long of 25 yards. Fellow rookie tight end Austin Allen finished as the team receiving leader, catching all four of his pass targets for 40 yards.

Undrafted rookie free agent running back Jashaun Corbin was the Giants' rushing leader with 23 yards on six carries, including one touchdown. Corbin also caught all three of his pass targets, resulting in 30 receiving yards.

Webb, who played more snaps than initially planned after Taylor went down with an injury, finished with another strong performance, going 30 of 38 for 202 yards and one touchdown.

Golladay Finishes Preseason with a Whimper

For the second week in a row, Giants receiver Kenny Golladay played but did not come up with a reception despite being targeted once in the passing game (the ball being intercepted). It's unclear if the quarterbacks aren't purposely looking his way or if he's not getting open, but Golladay has had a quiet preseason, turning in contributions such as the following.

The Hits Keep on Coming

The Giants just can't seem to avoid the injury bug. This week, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who got the start for Daniel Jones, was crushed by Jets defensive lineman Michael Clemons, leaving the game with a back injury.

Aug 28, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) with cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, who got the start on defense for the Giants, suffered a concussion in the second quarter and did not return. Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger also left the game in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Both Holmes and Bellinger were ruled out of the rest of the game in the third quarter.

Most Starters Get a Breather

As expected, for two reasons, Giants head coach Brian Daboll held out most of the healthy starters in this game. One, Daboll probably was satisfied with the amount of work the team got against the Jets during Thursday's joint practice.

But more importantly, given how injuries have continued to wreck this team, Daboll is trying to be smart in managing game reps for the players. This approach also allows Daboll to look at the bottom of the depth chart at various positions where there are still some roster spots to be had.

Among the Giants starters that did play in this game include receivers Kenny Golladay and Wan'Dale Robinson, center Jon Feliciano, tight end Daniel Bellinger, inside linebackers Blake Martinez and Tae Crowder, and cornerback Aaron Robinson.

Did Not Play

The following Giants didn't play due to injuries: offensive linemen Ben Bredeson, Shane Lemieux, Josh Ezeudu, and Garrett McGhin; receivers Sterling Shepard (Achilles-precautionary) and C.J. Board; outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ellerson Smith, and Azeez Ojulari; defensive lineman Leonard Williams; safety Dane Belton, and cornerback Rodarius Williams.

