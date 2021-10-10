October 10, 2021
New York Giants: How To Watch Giants at Dallas Cowboys Regular-Season Game 5

Here are the TV, radio, and betting details for this week's Giants-Cowboys Week 5 regular season game.
Win or lose, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge always preaches the importance of staying in the moment to his team rather than focusing on results.

"If all you’re thinking about are results, you’re never going to get that accomplished," he said Monday. 

"Sometimes, the worst thing that can happen to you is doing something the wrong way and having success. You’ve got to be willing to understand what the correct steps are you have to follow, what the true process is for you to be successful and stay committed to following that."

In other words, don't expect the Giants to cling to last week's thrilling overtime victory all that much when they visit the Dallas Cowboys this week because it's a new week with new challenges requiring a new set of protocols in the process.

While Judge's point is valid, there's also something to be said for riding the wave of success into follow-up performances. And against a tough Dallas Cowboys team on the grand field of Jerry World, can anyone deny that the Giants' getting that first elusive win can't be used to build off of?

"Sometimes, you have success and it’s in spite of something you did wrong, and you can’t mistake that for the way to do it. Sometimes you fail, and you have to go back and reexamine the process of what you did in the steps along the way – and you can’t abandon that. You’ve got to make sure that you stick it and do it the right way," Judge said.

"To me, I just don’t believe in being results oriented. Obviously, the focus is to have success, which are the results, but that comes from doing all the steps along the way to be successful."

Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our open gameday thread open to registered users to discuss the game as it unfolds, and we will have complete postgame coverage.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' road game against the Cowboys.

Game information: New York Giants (1-3) at Dallas Cowboys (3-1)

Regular Season Series History: 118th meeting, Cowboys lead 46-69-2. Giants hold a 21-38-1 record in Dallas and are looking to win their first game in AT&T Stadium since Sept. 11, 2016.

Date/Time: Sunday, October 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas 

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

TV: FOX (Joe Buck, Play-by-Play, Troy Aikman, Analyst, Erin Andrews, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +7 (-110) | Dallas Cowboys -7 (-110)

Moneyline: Giants (+260) | Dallas Cowboys (-333)

Total: 52.5 – Giants Over (-110) | Dallas Cowboys Under (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

  • RB Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) +520
  • RB Saquon Barkley (NYG) +660
  • WR Amari Cooper (DAL) +825
  • WR CeeDee Lamb (DAL) +825
  • Dalton Schultz (DAL) +1150
  • RB Tony Pollard (DAL) +1250
  • WR Kenny Golladay (NYG) +1400
  • QB Dak Prescott (DAL) +1700
  • WR Kadarius Toney (NYG) +1700
  • TE Evan Engram (NYG) +1750

Referee: John Hussey

Discussion: Gameday Thread (free registration required)

