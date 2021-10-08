October 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants Brush Off Troy Aikman's Comments About Not Being in Dallas' Class

Predictably, Giants head coach Joe Judge downplayed the opinions of his team made by those outside the building. But make no mistake: the Giants are going to be extra fired up come Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys.
Author:

Every week is a new week in the NFL and a new reason for a team to be motivated to be better than it was the week prior.

But for the New York Giants, this weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys comes with a bit of extra motivation courtesy of former quarterback Troy Aikman, who during a radio interview with "The Musers" on 96.7 FM The Ticket in Dallas, opined that the Giants aren’t in the Cowboys class.

Aikman’s opinion has made its way to East Rutherford, where the Giants, a seven-point underdog, are looking to prove to the world that last week’s upset win over the New Orleans Saints in overtime wasn’t a fluke.

A classic case of bulletin board material?

"We don’t even have a bulletin board in there, to be honest with you," said Gints head coach Joe Judge with a straight face. "Everything’s screens and magnets and stuff now. We’re in the future now, so we don’t have bulletin boards anymore."

But seriously, Judge downplayed Aikman’s comments and the impact his words might have on the team's motivation.

“I don’t think we really need any external motivation to show up and do our jobs and do them effectively, to be honest with you,” Judge said.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

New York Giants Brush Off Troy Aikman's Comments About Not Being in Dallas' Class

Predictably, Giants head coach Joe Judge downplayed the opinions of his team made by those outside the building. But make no mistake: the Giants are going to be extra fired up come Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys.

49 seconds ago
Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman attends the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
Play
News

Troy Aikman: New York Giants Aren't in Cowboys' Class

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, now a broadcaster for FOX who has the call for this weekend's Giants-Cowboys game, gave the Giants some bulletin board material.

33 minutes ago
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants: What to Watch After First Four Games of 2021

What potential developments do we need to keep an eye on regarding this Giants team in the weeks ahead? Here are three to consider.

2 hours ago

“I think you have to understand the magnitude of every game you play. These division games are obviously no different, so if we need somebody else to kind of get us in the mind frame to play, I think we have other issues at hand.”

The 3-1 Cowboys have been clicking these past few weeks on all cylinders and have been one of the most productive teams in the NFC East through the season's first four games.

So while Aikman, who along with Joe Buck will be in the broadcast booth this weekend to call the game, wasn’t wrong in his praise of his former team, where he went wrong was in his put-down, intentional or not, of the Giants.

Judge, however, didn’t want to get into a war of words with the Hall of Fame quarterback, instead preferring to let the talking be done between the white lines.

“We have to acknowledge this team’s one of the best statistically that this league’s seen in a long time to be ranked this high on offense as a rushing team, a passing team, defensively – in terms of turnovers and takeaways, along with rushing defense,” Judge said. 

“To be this situationally good and to be this good in the kicking game, this team’s an outstanding team. There’s no getting around it. This team’s extremely talented. They’re well-coached and they’re obviously winning games right now playing the right way. I think this is obviously one of the top teams in the league and one of the top teams we’ll see in a long time.”

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
News

New York Giants Brush Off Troy Aikman's Comments About Not Being in Dallas' Class

49 seconds ago
Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman attends the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
News

Troy Aikman: New York Giants Aren't in Cowboys' Class

33 minutes ago
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Big Blue+

New York Giants: What to Watch After First Four Games of 2021

2 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball as New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants: Top Surprises from First Four Games of 2021 Season

3 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge talks with cornerback Rodarius Williams (25) before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Storylines from First Four Games That Are Shaping 2021 Season

4 hours ago
Jacob Cowing (6) receives the ball as the UTEP Minors face off against the New Mexico State Aggies at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Draft

College Football Stock Report: Risers and Fallers from Week 5

5 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on before the game against New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
Big Blue+

Saquon Barkley Showing Growing Confidence in Return from Torn ACL

6 hours ago
Andrew Thomas
News

New York Giants Thursday Injury Update: Andrew Thomas, Leonard Williams Limited

22 hours ago