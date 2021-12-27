New York Giants Week 16 Report Card: Another Offensive Clunker

The Giants offense just couldn't get much of anything done against the Philadelphia Eagles, thus earning failing grades from Coach Gene Clemons.

A lifeless New York Giants offense left a defense on its heels all afternoon as the Giants absorbed Philadelphia's best shot in the first half.

However, New York wore down in the second as the Eagles were able to pull away to a comfortable victory. It isn't easy to find the positives in this game.

The offense was nonexistent, and although the defense was solid, they failed to make a play that would spark the team to a more competitive contest.

Let's look at the grades for this 34-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rushing Offense: D

This was the worst rushing performance for the Giants since the last time they played the Eagles and amassed 70 yards rushing. In this game, they managed 84 yards on 27 carries.

Saquon Barkley was not effective. He received over half the carries and could only muster 2.1 yards per carry. That was not half of Booker's 4.5-yard average on his six carries.

This was a game that the Giants desperately needed the run game to carry them, and it came up small. Barkley doesn't look explosive or shifty, and it makes you wonder if he is playing hurt, so he doesn't continually hear them talk about being injury prone. If he is not healthy, then Booker should garner more touches.

The offensive line also lost the line of scrimmage. They could not advance the line, and the backs did a lot of dancing in the backfield out of necessity. The offensive line has struggled all season overall, but they have been able to get some movement on the ground.

Not this week as the two linebackers for the Eagles accounted for double-digit tackles, which is a telling stat. It means that the Giants' offensive line couldn't control the Eagles' defensive line and, therefore, could not get to the second level. The results were ugly and a factor contributing to the loss.

Passing Offense: F

With reports of the Giants planning to bring quarterback Daniel Jones back next season, there was only one question for Jake Fromm needed to answer during the game: Could he be a viable backup over Mike Glennon?

The answer, no. We know the pass protection has been shaky but when there were plays to be made, Fromm, who has been in this system for roughly a month, looked overwhelmed.

In this new 17-game season, you need a quarterback to come in, settle things down, and keep the offense on track when the starter is out. Fromm didn’t last three quarters before the coaching staff went back to Glennon, who, by the way, continued to prove that he is not the answer as a backup either.

He threw an interception in only his second possession that was returned for a 29-yard touchdown. The numbers for both quarterbacks only confirm what the play looked like on the field as neither threw for over 100 yards.

Both quarterbacks will probably play over the season's final two games, but they should simply be auditioning for positions on other teams next year. The backup next season needs to push Daniel Jones for the starting spot, and these two do not possess that ability.

Rushing Defense: B

Once again, the defense had a productive day against the run. Philadelphia ran the ball for over 200 yards in their first meeting. With a lead pretty early in the third quarter, the Eagles could not blow the Giants off the ball as they did in the first game.

Neither of the Eagles' three leading rushers topped 50 yards, and they only rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown as a whole. There was an emphasis on taking away the plus-one options that a quarterback like Jalen Hurts brought, and multiple defenders rallied to the ball to corral the ball carrier.

The impetus was the defensive line's ability to suck up blocks which allowed the second-level defenders to run freely to the ball.

Passing Defense: C-

A team's safeties tend to end up being leading tacklers when a defense needs to gang-tackle good running teams. Still, when the cornerbacks are among the leading tacklers, that usually points to those guys allowing too many completions.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was infinitely better in this game than in their previous contest. He spread the ball to eight different receivers while also featuring his best receiver, rookie DeVonta Smith.

The Giants' secondary gave up big-play receptions to two receivers and receptions of over 10 yards to three others. Giving up that amount of chunk yards to a team that runs as well as Philly is asking for trouble, especially when your offense cannot keep up with them.

Special Teams: B-

Graham Gano was perfect again on his lone field goal (54 yards) and PAT. Sometimes, one wishes he had more opportunities now because he has been the most consistent scorer this season. His 54-yard field goal made him 70 percent from 50+ yards and 28 of 32 on field-goal attempts for the season.

The kickoff team was good, only allowing a 15 yard average on Philly’s two kick returns. The punt, punt return, and kickoff return teams were mediocre today. Pharoh Cooper only amassed 54 yards on two punt and two kickoff return opportunities.

The punt team gave up a 39-yard return to Jalen Reagor, which set up a score for the Eagles, and punter Riley Dixon could only muster 36.8 yards per punt across his eight punts.

Coaching: C-

The defensive game plan focused on limiting the run, and from that standpoint, they were successful.

The game plan also allowed opportunities for man coverage, and the Eagles receivers were able to win their matchups, and in zone, Hurts found the holes in the coverage.

Although Lorenzo Carter was able to sack Hurts once, the defense as a whole was not able to keep him from extending plays and evading pressure. Ultimately, they solved the puzzles the New York defense presented in the first half and scored three touchdowns in the second half.

The offensive game plan seemed to be clear. Establish a rushing presence that would make it easier on Fromm. That proved to be ineffective as they were never able to get the run game working consistently, and ultimately, they needed Fromm to make plays that he was either unable to make or not ready to make.

They also tried to recreate the magic that receiver Kadarius Toney, back from a multiweek absence due to injury and COVID, had early in the season when he looked like a legitimate consistent playmaker for the Giants.

He was targeted nine times, but that only produced four receptions for 28 yards. They did not get him a carry or design something that would allow him to work in space. Instead, most of his targets had traffic around.

The offense produced five three-and-out possessions and two other possessions that ended in an interception in three or fewer plays. That level of inefficiency will always lead to a loss.

Join the Giants Country Community