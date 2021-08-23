Takeaways from the New York Giants Preseason Game 2 Snap Counts

A star from Week 1 doesn't get any snaps on offense, plus why the numbers on the stat sheet can be misleading.

In retrospect, we should have seen the decision to sit the starters coming. Ah, but head coach Joe Judge had other plans in mind as the Giants continue to scope out what they have among the depth plyers.

And upon further review, knowing what the team has in its depth is probably a little more important this year than ever before, considering the extra regular-season game added to the schedule and the growing number of different personnel packages coaches are coming up with.

So yes, I’m very much looking forward to seeing if the Giants improved on offense and defense in a game setting, but I’ve waited this long to see that in a game—what’s another week to wait?

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at this week’s snap counts and production (or lack thereof) and see what it tells us for a handful of players.

OLB Trent Harris (40 defensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps)

A team can never have too many edge rushers, and Harris is certainly taking advantage of the early camp injuries by Ryan Anderson and Elerson Smith to make his case for a roster spot.

Harris’s afternoon against the Browns consisted of three tackles 9with two missed tackles), one tackle for a loss, and two pressures. He lined up primarily on the defensive line and saw an uptick in his box snaps at inside linebacker. Harris turned in a solid showing against the run and in setting the edge as he contributes to make a very strong case for a roster spot.

FB Eli Penny (6 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps)

The fullback position as we know it from the old days of it being the bruising lead blocker who does all the dirty work seems long gone. And thus far, in his quest to fend off challenger Cullen Gillaspia, Penny appears to be taking advantage of the opportunities given to him with the ball in his hands.

Penny rushed twice in four run-game snaps for 16 yards, 13 of those yards coming after contact and forcing one missed tackle in the process. And Penny, who has always been somewhat underrated as a receiving option out of the backfield, caught his lone pass target for seven yards, four of those yards coming after the catch. And last but not least, when asked to block for the run and pass, Penny was solid in his usual yeoman style.

Interestingly enough, Gillaspia, Penny’s competition, received one snap on offense and 20 on special teams. If Pro Football Focus’s grades mean anything to you, Penny finished with the third-highest special teams grade (71.1) in fewer snaps than Gillaspia’s 60.4 grade. Both Penny and Gillaspia have an assisted tackle on special teams.

ILB Devante Downs (57 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps)

Downs received the most snaps on defense this week but didn’t have much to show for it. He did log seven tackles, second-most on the team.

Before anyone gets too excited about that production, five of those tackle attempts in which he was involved came at least five yards or more off the line of scrimmage, which isn’t a very positive showing for a linebacker.

With Carter Coughlin (23 defensive snaps) and Tae Crowder (did not play) offering much more in both run support and coverage, Downs appears to have an uphill climb to make this roster.

WR Alex Bachman (23 offensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps)

It wasn’t a good night for Bachman, who has steadily been losing ground for a roster spot at the bottom of the receiver depth chart to guys like C.J. Board (16 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps) and David Sills V (40 offensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps). Bachman hauled in one of four pass targets, had a drop, and failed to come up with a contested catch for a 39.6 NFL rating that also included some lackluster downfield blocking.

RB Sandro Platzgummer (4 special teams snaps)

Fresh off his big night in the Giants' preseason opener, Platzgummer was limited to just a handful of snaps on special teams, as rookie draft pick Gary Brightwell (23 offensive snaps, 11 special teams snaps) got his opportunity to show the coaches what he brings to the mix.

Platzgummer will likely remain on the practice squad, where the Giants would have a roster exemption for him due to his International Pathway Program status.

LB Cam Brown (10 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps)

Brown, who in the preseason opener against the Jets didn't get any defensive snaps, was rewarded with ten this week, three against the run and seven in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.

The Giants co-leader in special teams tackles (2) posted one tackle and one missed tackle on defense and gave up a pass completion in coverage, mainly working from the box when on the field.

On defense, Brown is still trying to find his way a bit, as he was slow to diagnose what was happening before him and didn't do a good job of reading his keys.

That said, it's hard to imagine Brown won't be on the 53-man roster given his special teams prowess and speed. He will likely see his defensive snaps limited to spot duty until he can pull together the mental aspect of playing defense.

