Who's In, Who's Out for the Giants Week 16 Game vs. Eagles

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was listed as questionable on the team's injury report, is active for this week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Toney has missed the last four games with what the team has described as an oblique injury. More recently, Toney had landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the second time this year.

This year, Toney, the Giants' first-round draft pick, has 35 receptions out of 48 pass targets for 392 yards and no touchdowns in what's been an underwhelming, rocky rookie season.

But the Giants, who last week lost slot receiver Sterling Shepard to a torn Achilles, are not about to shut Toney down and have apparently sought to ramp up his return from COVID.

The Giants listed four players as inactive this week, receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring), running back Gary Brightwell (neck), linebacker Oshane Ximines, and guard Ben Bredeson (ankle).

The Giants are also starting quarterback Jake Fromm this week, as has previously been reported.

