Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Who's In, Who's Out for the Giants Week 16 Game vs. Eagles

Kadarius Toney returns after a four-game absence.
Author:

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was listed as questionable on the team's injury report, is active for this week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Toney has missed the last four games with what the team has described as an oblique injury. More recently, Toney had landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the second time this year.

This year, Toney, the Giants' first-round draft pick, has 35 receptions out of 48 pass targets for 392 yards and no touchdowns in what's been an underwhelming, rocky rookie season. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) participates in drills on the first day of Giants minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
Game Day

Who's In, Who's Out for the Giants Week 16 Game vs. Eagles

Kadarius Toney returns after a four-game absence.

59 seconds ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball as head coach Joe Judge looks on during OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, June 4, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Giants to Reportedly Retain Joe Judge, Daniel Jones -- But Should They?

Changes are coming to the Giants organization--but but doesn't sound like it's the changes everyone is hoping for.

53 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here's everything you need to know about the New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

54 minutes ago

But the Giants, who last week lost slot receiver Sterling Shepard to a torn Achilles, are not about to shut Toney down and have apparently sought to ramp up his return from COVID.

The Giants listed four players as inactive this week, receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring), running back Gary Brightwell (neck), linebacker Oshane Ximines, and guard Ben Bredeson (ankle).

 The Giants are also starting quarterback Jake Fromm this week, as has previously been reported.

Join the Giants Country Community

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) participates in drills on the first day of Giants minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

Who's In, Who's Out for the Giants Week 16 Game vs. Eagles

59 seconds ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball as head coach Joe Judge looks on during OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, June 4, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants to Reportedly Retain Joe Judge, Daniel Jones -- But Should They?

53 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles players helmets rest on the bench against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField.
Game Day

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

54 minutes ago
Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni celebrates as he walks off the field after a victory against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field.
Game Day

Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Week 16 Prediction

3 hours ago
Sep 30, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder on the field before facing the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium.
News

Nate Solder, Danny Shelton Out of Giants Week 16 Game at Philadelphia

18 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet and Wilson official NFL Due footballs at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: Holiday Weekend Edition

Dec 25, 2021
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm (17) throws late in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants to Reportedly Start Jake Fromm vs. Eagles

Dec 24, 2021
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Injury Report: Who's in and Who's Out for Philadelphia

Dec 24, 2021