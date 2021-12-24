Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Giants to Reportedly Start Jake Fromm vs. Eagles

The Giants have reportedly made up their mind as to who will start at quarterback for them Sunday against the Eagles.
Author:

Giants quarterback Jake Fromm, who was expected to see an increase of reps this week in practice, has reportedly passed the test and has convinced head coach Joe Judge that he's ready to start his first NFL game Sunday when the Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last week, Fromm went six of 12 for 82 yards during a late fourth-quarter series, offered enough positives to warrant an extended look in practice this week.

He was calm under pressure and did a nice job of getting the offense lined up to where the Giants were snapping the ball faster with him under center than it had with Mike Glennon as the starter.

Fromm also was a lot better with his accuracy, putting the ball within the receivers' catch radiuses and not making them work as hard for the ball.

Fromm isn't the most mobile quarterback, but he operated with a plan and didn't put the ball in harm's way. He drove the Giants from their 7-yard line to the opponent's 9-yard line before the drive stalled.

The Latest Giants News & Notes

Click on an image to jump to the story.

Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon

Giants Joe Judge: No Decision Yet on Starting Quarterback

Giants head coach Joe Judge said they'll go through the week before deciding on a starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm (17) throws late in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

Giants to Reportedly Start Jake Fromm vs. Eagles

The Giants have reportedly made up their mind as to who will start at quarterback for them Sunday against the Eagles.

40 seconds ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Transactions

Giants Injury Report: Who's in and Who's Out for Philadelphia

Three players are out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

46 minutes ago
Darius Slayton
News

Giants Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert Shares the Advice He Game to Darius Slayton

After showing some promise as a receiver, Darius Slayton has become something of an afterthought in the Giants offense.

1 hour ago
1 / 5

Despite Fromm's positive showing, Judge tossed some cold water on the situation.

“There’s a big difference between starting an entire NFL game and coming in at the end of the game when the team is playing more of a two-minute prevent mode,” Judge said. “That’s not a knock on Jake, it’s just the reality and the truth.”

To make sure that Fromm would be ready, Judge said the Giants would include a few tweaks to provide Fromm with some potential looks he might see this weekend. Those looks likely included exotic blitzes, stunts, and other trickery commonly used by NFL defenses.

The Giants have been looking for a spark on offense, where they have failed to score a touchdown in two of their last three games and where they have averaged 12 points per game with Glennon under center.

The hope is that Fromm can provide that spark, and he seems to have already won over one of his veteran teammates, that being receiver Kenny Golladay.

“He really just came in and made the most of an opportunity. Things weren’t going well, so I think he kind of just went in there fearless really and kind of, ‘let me sling it around a little bit.’ He did a hell of a job,” said Golladay.

“I will say when he came in the huddle, he definitely controlled the huddle well. I wasn’t surprised, I took reps with him in practice before. It was good to see what he showed on the practice field translate to the game.”

Join the Giants Country Community

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm (17) throws late in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants to Reportedly Start Jake Fromm vs. Eagles

40 seconds ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Injury Report: Who's in and Who's Out for Philadelphia

46 minutes ago
Darius Slayton
News

Giants Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert Shares the Advice He Game to Darius Slayton

1 hour ago
Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) celebrates in front of wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after his touchdown catch against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Philadelphia Eagles

6 hours ago
UL offensive coordinator Rob Sale speaks to members of the media at the Ragin' Cajuns Football Media Day Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
News

Giants O-line Coach Rob Sale Reportedly on Florida’s Coaching Radar

7 hours ago
Jul 25, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn.
News

Jaylon Smith Feeling at Home with Giants

8 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 16 Opponent First Look: Eagles Defense

18 hours ago
Sep 26, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Philadelphia Eagles helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 16 Opponent First Look: Eagles Offense

Dec 23, 2021