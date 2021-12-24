Giants to Reportedly Start Jake Fromm vs. Eagles

The Giants have reportedly made up their mind as to who will start at quarterback for them Sunday against the Eagles.

Giants quarterback Jake Fromm, who was expected to see an increase of reps this week in practice, has reportedly passed the test and has convinced head coach Joe Judge that he's ready to start his first NFL game Sunday when the Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last week, Fromm went six of 12 for 82 yards during a late fourth-quarter series, offered enough positives to warrant an extended look in practice this week.

He was calm under pressure and did a nice job of getting the offense lined up to where the Giants were snapping the ball faster with him under center than it had with Mike Glennon as the starter.

Fromm also was a lot better with his accuracy, putting the ball within the receivers' catch radiuses and not making them work as hard for the ball.

Fromm isn't the most mobile quarterback, but he operated with a plan and didn't put the ball in harm's way. He drove the Giants from their 7-yard line to the opponent's 9-yard line before the drive stalled.

Despite Fromm's positive showing, Judge tossed some cold water on the situation.

“There’s a big difference between starting an entire NFL game and coming in at the end of the game when the team is playing more of a two-minute prevent mode,” Judge said. “That’s not a knock on Jake, it’s just the reality and the truth.”

To make sure that Fromm would be ready, Judge said the Giants would include a few tweaks to provide Fromm with some potential looks he might see this weekend. Those looks likely included exotic blitzes, stunts, and other trickery commonly used by NFL defenses.

The Giants have been looking for a spark on offense, where they have failed to score a touchdown in two of their last three games and where they have averaged 12 points per game with Glennon under center.

The hope is that Fromm can provide that spark, and he seems to have already won over one of his veteran teammates, that being receiver Kenny Golladay.

“He really just came in and made the most of an opportunity. Things weren’t going well, so I think he kind of just went in there fearless really and kind of, ‘let me sling it around a little bit.’ He did a hell of a job,” said Golladay.

“I will say when he came in the huddle, he definitely controlled the huddle well. I wasn’t surprised, I took reps with him in practice before. It was good to see what he showed on the practice field translate to the game.”

