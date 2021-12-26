Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Week 16 Prediction

The Giants are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Eagles in games played at Lincoln Financial Field.

This weekend the Giants head to the House of Horrors, otherwise known as Lincoln Financial Field.

Bad things happen to the Giants at the "Linc," whether it's devastating injuries (Victor Cruz), embarrassing shutouts, or blown opportunities (dropped passes).

But the Giants, who have won their past two over the Eagles (both games at MetLife Stadium), would love nothing better than to spoil the Eagles' playoff chances.

Philadelphia is coming off a short workweek in which they played on Tuesday following the rescheduling of their game against the Washington Football Team. And even though the Eagles beat a COVID-19 ravaged Football Team, the margin of victory was just 10 points, Washington very nearly mounting a comeback.

Some would just as soon see the Giants lose their remaining games to improve their draft status. But we'd rather see the Giants bury the Eagles with a season sweep which, if it happens, would be the first time since the 2007 season.

Why the Giants Will Win

Head coach Joe Judge hasn't come right out and said it, but the expectation is that Jake Fromm will replace Mike Glennon as the starting quarterback this weekend. Fromm was impressive in garbage time with his huddle command and presence, but more so with the accuracy of his passes, so much so that his teammates seemed to come alive when he was under center for that brief showing.

Whether Fromm could be the long-term answer for the Giants (as in the rest of the season) is a question still to be determined, but for the last three weeks, this Giants offense has barely shown a pulse.

If Fromm can provide a spark to at least make this more of a competitive game--and the defense can do its part--maybe, just maybe, the Giants will gift their suffering fans with a victory over a hated division rival.

Why They Won't

Jake Fromm, who is expected to start Sunday for the Giants, might very well be more efficient than Mike Glennon, and heck, he might even make a game of it. But to expect Fromm to be a miracle worker all by his lonesome might be asking a bit much when this team still has so many unresolved issues that will need to wait until next off-season to fix.

Prediction

I admire the Giants for keeping at it and not giving up even though this is a lost season, but we're long past the point where it's been established time and again that this team doesn't have enough firepower or the right underlying system in place for it to get the job done. The Giants will one day beat the Eagles at the Linc; it just won't be this year.

Philadelphia 30, Giants 13

