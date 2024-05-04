New York Giants 2024 Draft Class Selections Lauded by The Sporting News
Time will tell if the New York Giants knocked their 2024 draft class out of the park, but count Kevin Hickey of The Sporting News among those who believe general manager Joe Schoen's third draft class is a hit.
Hickey gave the overall class an "A," with three picks—receiver Malik Nabers (first round), safety Tyler Nubin (second round), and tight end Theo Johnson (fourth round)—getting "A" grades. Cornerback Andru Phillips (third round), running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (fifth round), and linebacker Darius Muasau (sixth round) all received "B" grades from Hickey.
According to Hickey, among the Giants' best moves was their pivot to Nabers in the first round after attempts to trade up in the draft to purportedly select North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye didn't pan out.
Rather than panic or go to the next quarterback on their list, Schoen "listened" to his board and went with a pick in Nabers, who can help whoever happens to be the quarterback now and in the future.
Of Nubin, the early favorite to replace Xavier McKinney following McKinney's departure via free agency to the Green Bay Packers, Hickey noted that the Giants addressed "arguably the biggest need" on their roster.
“Nubin is a highly intelligent playmaker who understands where he needs to be to make plays on the ball," he wrote. "Having that high-processing ability and exceptional ball skills is the best way to compensate for a lack of elite athleticism.”
Hickey's grade for Phillips might be a little extra generous, considering he believes that the rookie projects to be "a running mate" for second-year cornerback Deonte Banks.
While that might be the plan down the line, Schoen told reporters after the draft that Phillips will initially play in the slot. That means CB2, previously held by free agent Adoree' Jackson, will be a wide-open competition.
The addition of Johnson adds an athletic tight end to the mix if Darren Waller retires. Johnson joins a room with third-year veteran Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, Lawrence Cager, and Jack Stoll.
Hickey, in fact, believes that in time, Johnson could emerge as the second-best tight end in this draft behind Brock Bowers, who was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round.
He wrote of Johnson, “He's an elite athlete and continues to make improvements as a run blocker. "His production was lacking at Penn State, but he showed plenty of flashes as a long-term investment at the position.”
The additions of Tracy and Muasau both represent strong value, the former lauded for his athleticism and "ability to contribute in pass protection," not to mention the additional layers to the offense Tracy can offer on passing downs given his previous experience as a wide receiver.
Muasau most likely won't be a major contributor on defense, given the presence of starters Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden and the return of Isaiah Simmons for the sub-packages. However, Hickey correctly points out that Muasau has value as a depth piece and for special teams.
The Giants rookies will hit the field May 10 and 11 for their first taste of life in the NFL. While there is excitement over what this crop of rookies can bring to a team looking to improve from last year's 6-11 mark, only time will tell if the Giants truly struck gold with all six members of this class.
