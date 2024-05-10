All Bets Off! Giants' Malik Nabers, Washington's Jayden Daniels Cancel Friendly Wager
Giants first-round draft pick Malik Nabers revealed on The Pivot Podcast that he had a friendly wager in place with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, his former teammate at LSU. He said the bet has been called off.
The two former teammates and friends were prepared to pay $10,000 if one of them won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors at the end of the season. The bet drew scrutiny, given the league’s policy on players engaging in gambling.
The policy states: “All NFL Personnel are prohibited from placing, soliciting, or facilitating any bet, whether directly or through a third party, on any NFL game, practice or other event (e.g., Draft or Combine). This includes betting on game outcome, statistics, score, the performance of any individual participant, ‘futures,’ or any other kind of ‘proposition bet’ in any way related to the NFL (regardless of whether such bet involves actual on-field play) (e.g., prop bets related to Gatorade color, pre- or post-game events, halftime show, off-field player conduct or outcomes, etc.).”
It is unclear when Nabers and Daniels made their little friendly wager, whether it was before the draft or after. But it is clear that neither was aware of the league’s policy on gambling.
"I'm educated now that I got here about sports betting and gambling," Nabers said after Friday’s practice. "So we called the bet off--there's no bet now. It was just another brother pushing another brother to try to get to success. That's all it was."
Neither Nabers nor Daniels are expected to be disciplined by the league.
