Giants Sign 1st Round Draft Pick WR Malik Nabers
Like a good Naber, Mailk Nabers is officially there for the New York Giants.
In the midst of rookie minicamp, the team announced the signing of Nabers, its premier draft pick, to his first professional contract. Nabers is the second member of the Giants' six-man rookie class to sign with the team, joining fifth-round running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Nabers was the sixth overall pick of last month's draft, becoming the highest pick the Giants ever used on a receiver. He was also the second receiver selected, landing in the Giants' grasp two choices after the Arizona Cardinals welcomed Marvin Harrison Jr.
Collaborating with new division rival Jayden Daniels (the Washington Commanders' new franchise quarterback chosen four picks prior), Nabers departed Baton Rouge as Louisiana State University's all-time leading receiver (3,003 yards on 189 receptions) and earned unanimous All-American honors.
Per Over the Cap, Nabers' first professional deal is set to be worth just over $29.2 million over the next four years with a $5.31 million cap hit in store for the upcoming 2024 season.
