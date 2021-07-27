Blake Martinez, Joshua Kalu Added to Giants'  Reserve/COVID-19 List

As expected, the Giants have removed receiver Kadarius Toney from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

However, they have added two players, starting inside linebacker Blake Martinez and reserve defensive back Joshua Kalu, to the list.

Giants head coach Joe Judge, speaking to the media earlier in the day, said one of the things the team plans to do differently regarding players whose training is interrupted by COVID-19.

"We have a number of guys for different reasons that we’re actually going to take them a little bit slower," Judge said, without mentioning anyone specific.

"Obviously, coming off of that protocol as we learned last year with the number of players on our team throughout the season, we’re going to go and move them around the field and make sure that [they are] ready to go."

Judge also said that every player coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list would have a different timetable regarding when they are greenlighted to return.

"One thing we really took away from last year was these things are all very specific to each person, what their symptoms were or what their exposure was, but that time away from training is what’s critical," he said.

