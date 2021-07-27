Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Blake Martinez, Joshua Kalu Added to Giants'  Reserve/COVID-19 List

Giants do a little roster maneuvering due to the COVID-19 virus.
Author:

As expected, the Giants have removed receiver Kadarius Toney from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

However, they have added two players, starting inside linebacker Blake Martinez and reserve defensive back Joshua Kalu, to the list.

Giants head coach Joe Judge, speaking to the media earlier in the day, said one of the things the team plans to do differently regarding players whose training is interrupted by COVID-19.  

"We have a number of guys for different reasons that we’re actually going to take them a little bit slower," Judge said, without mentioning anyone specific. 

"Obviously, coming off of that protocol as we learned last year with the number of players on our team throughout the season, we’re going to go and move them around the field and make sure that [they are] ready to go."

Judge also said that every player coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list would have a different timetable regarding when they are greenlighted to return. 

"One thing we really took away from last year was these things are all very specific to each person, what their symptoms were or what their exposure was, but that time away from training is what’s critical," he said.  

Join the Giants Country Community!

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) celebrates after an interception against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Transactions

Blake Martinez, Joshua Kalu Added to Giants' Reserve/COVID-19 List

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, center, walks the field during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

New York Giants Notebook: Coaching Deployments, Matt Peart’s Status, Sam Beal’s Future

New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer runs drills during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Training Camp

Why New York Giants Won’t Ease into Training Camp Practices

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Training Camp

Kadarius Toney Cleared to Return to Giants' Facility; Will Come Off COVID-19 List

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Training Camp

New York Giants Depth Chart Competitions: Receivers and Tight Ends

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Training Camp

What You Need to Know About New York Giants' 2021 Training Camp

Nov 15, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge coaches during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
Interviews

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Reflects on His First Season and His Hopes for Year 2

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs for an 80 yard gain in front of tight end Evan Engram (88) Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (31) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Big Blue+

Joe Judge Reveals Why He's Bullish on New York Giants QB Daniel Jones