New York Giants Notebook: Coaching Deployments, Matt Peart’s Status, Sam Beal’s Future

According to the Giants’ website, Giants head coach Joe Judge has 24 assistants on his staff, making it one of, if not the largest assistant coaching staffs in the NFL between the actual position caches, coordinators, quality control specialists, and consultants.

What’s Judge’s secret to deploying the various coaches not specifically assigned to a position group?

“Unless something specific that I see that I want--a certain coach with a certain player or a certain group for that day--I let the coordinators handle how they’re going to split the staff, and we just make sure that we have eyes on all positions, that we’re covered fully,” he said.

“We’re never going to want to have a drill where -- let’s just say for example a group of tight ends don’t have somebody out there who can correct their mistakes or give them the necessary information to go out there and practice within the period. So, I let the coordinators handle how they’re going to divide the staff, but if I see something specific, I may go ahead and say, ‘Why don’t you stay with so-and-so today and make sure he gets this.’”

Second-year offensive tackle Matt Peart (back) was a surprise addition to the Giants’ PUP list, given that Peart was able to work in the spring practices that were open to the media. But since then, he’s had a back issue that has the Giants exercising caution when it comes to the man they’re projecting to be their new starting right tackle.

“With all the guys on PUP, we just took the approach that anyone who's not a hundred percent ready to go on the field day one, that we're going to put them on PUP,” Judge said. “With the PUP list, we can pull them off at any point. We're optimistic with all the players that are on it currently.

“I'm not going to go into any one person or to injury at this moment, but I have a lot of confidence in the way that he's working, and obviously Matt's going to do what he can do to get on the field as soon as possible, whatever that is.”

Judge declined to comment about cornerback Sam Beal’s alleged gun charge that the cornerback pled guilty to last year and how that might factor into Beal's future with the team.

Beal was a third-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft out of Western Michigan who came to the Giants with a lot of promise. However, he has been unable to get on the field, first due to a shoulder ailment at required surgery and cost him his entire rookie season, followed by a hamstring strain that cost him half of his second season.

Last year, Beal chose to opt out due to COVID-19 concerns, but he has returned this year to compete for a roster spot.

“In terms of (Beal) as a football player, everyone right now is building their fundamentals throughout training camp,” Judge said.

“We’re going to start on the field today with our conditioning test and then tomorrow, we’ll pick up the football and again, we’ll build everyone from the ground up, whether they played every game last year or never played a game in the NFL yet.”

