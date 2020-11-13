Devonta Freeman Lands on IR, Final Injury Report, and Where Things Stand with the Roster

Giants running back Devonta Freeman was place don injured reserve by the team Friday after being limited all week with his ongoing ankle injury and a newly developed hamstring strain.

Freeman suffered the ankle injury in the Giants' first meeting with the Eagles three weeks ago. He is believed to have a high ankle sprain that he tried to work through these last two weeks but finally called a halt when he suffered a hamstring strain on Thursday.

With Freeman headed to injured reserve, the Giants are expected to sign Alfred Morris from their practice squad to replace him for the foreseeable future.

Morris has twice been called up from the practice squad in as many weeks, the limit on the number of call-ups a player from the practice squad can have before he must be exposed to waivers.

In two games this year, Morris has rushed 17 times for 95 yards, a 5.6 yards per carry average.

In other Giants injury news, the team elevated defensive back Montre Hartage from the practice squad to give them reinforcement if cornerback Isaac Yiadom, listed as questionable with a calf injury, cannot play Sunday.

If Yiadom can't play, the thought is that Brandon Williams could get the start.

The Giants also listed receiver Golden Tate (knee) as questionable for Sunday.

Head coach Joe Judge had said earlier this week before the injury that Tate, who is coming off a one-game de facto suspension for his "me first" outburst last week, was on track to return to the game-day lineup.

In other injury matters, the Giants roster currently has one open spot after making a flurry of moves at the roster's bottom earlier today.

That spot will likely go to Morris, though the Giants will also need a spot if they plan to activate inside linebacker Tae Crowder, whom they designated for return this week, in time for Sunday's game.

After the bye, the Giants will also need to clear spots for safety Xavier McKinney and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines, both of whom are believed to be nearing their respective returns.