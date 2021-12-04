Giants Add DB Steven Parker to 53-man Roster

New York also elevates two from the practice squad ahead of their Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Giants signed defensive back Steven Parker from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Parker, 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds played his college ball at Oklahoma. He began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. In 2019, he signed with the Miami Dolphins, for whom he appeared in 14 games with four starts, recording two interceptions, three passes defensed, and 20 tackles.

Parker also had a stint with the Vikings practice squad in 2020 before jumping over to the Cowboys, appearing in eight games for the latter and recording eight tackles.

Parker signed with the Giants practice squad this year and has appeared in five games. He has three tackles and one pass breakup.

The Giants have also elevated receiver/kickoff return specialist Pharoh Cooper and defensive back Jarren Williams from the practice squad ahead of this week's game.

