December 1, 2021
Giants' Week 12 Injury Report: Daniel Jones Limited

The Giants injury list isn't getting any shorter, but at least there's one sliver of good news to start off Week 13.
Author:

The Giants are still struggling to get their team healthier, but at least they got some good news regarding one of their nine listed injured players.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, the session being a walk-through and the injury report being projected. Jones is dealing with a strained neck that, per an NFL Network report, could keep him out of this weekend's game and which has him classified as week-to-week.

The Giants, however, want to see how Jones comes through the week of practice before making any decisions regarding Jones or any of their injured players. In the meantime, head coach Joe Judge said they would get both Jones and backup quarterback Mike Glennon ready for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

"We always prepare all of our players," Judge said. "Every week, Mike’s job is to be prepared that if his number is called at any point in time, either before or during the game, he’s ready to go in and run our offense. We’ll also prepare Daniel to start, as well."

Those players who were projected by the team as not being able to practice include linebacker Trent Harris (ankle), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf), defensive back Adoree Jackson (quad), receiver John Ross (illness), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), and receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad).

Running back Saquon Barkley, whose practice reps were managed due to his ongoing recovery from a torn ACL and, more recently, an ankle injury, is not on the Giants' injury report for the first time this season.

 

