Giants Add Tight End Jordan Akins
The New York Giants have added tight end Jordan Akins to their roster ahead of next week's draft.
The 6-foot-3, 249-pound Aikins, who signed a one-year deal believed to be worth the veteran minimum, was originally a third-round pick by the Houston Texans out of UCF in 2018.
Aikins appeared in 58 games with 23 starts during his four seasons with Houston. He caught 114 out of 162 pass targets (70.4 percent) for 1,260 yards and three touchdowns. He also had two seasons (2019 and 2020) in which he caught over 30 passes.
Giants Voluntary Minicamp Takeaways and Observations
The Giants opened up their facility to the media and there was a lot to take away. So let's get to it.
Countdown to the Draft: Which Top Pass Rusher Best Fits Giants?
Coach Gene Clemons looks at the top two pass rushers in this draft class, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson, and arrives at a conclusion as to which edge is a better fit for the Giants if both should fall to New York at No. 5.
Saquon Barkley is Ready to Conquer the World
Barkley says he's feeling good and is looking forward to having a big year ahead.
According to Pro Football Focus, Aikins has allowed seven career pressures in 79 pass-blocking snaps but has yet to surrender any sacks. Aikins' PFF grades have dropped from the 68.0 grade he earned as a rookie to a career-low 45.7 last season as a run blocker.
Before enrolling at UCF, Akins tried his hand at baseball. He was drafted by the Texas Rangers drafted him in the third round of the 2010 amateur draft but did not advance through the ranks. He then enrolled at UCF in 2014, where he was initially a receiver during his first season (12 receptions for 135 yards)
Aikins suffered a torn ACL in 2015, and when he returned to action, he moved to tight end. During his final season at UCF, Aikins was named to the first-team All-AAC conference team.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums