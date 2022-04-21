Giants Add Tight End Jordan Akins

The New York Giants have added tight end Jordan Akins to their roster ahead of next week's draft.

The 6-foot-3, 249-pound Aikins, who signed a one-year deal believed to be worth the veteran minimum, was originally a third-round pick by the Houston Texans out of UCF in 2018.

Aikins appeared in 58 games with 23 starts during his four seasons with Houston. He caught 114 out of 162 pass targets (70.4 percent) for 1,260 yards and three touchdowns. He also had two seasons (2019 and 2020) in which he caught over 30 passes.

According to Pro Football Focus, Aikins has allowed seven career pressures in 79 pass-blocking snaps but has yet to surrender any sacks. Aikins' PFF grades have dropped from the 68.0 grade he earned as a rookie to a career-low 45.7 last season as a run blocker.

Before enrolling at UCF, Akins tried his hand at baseball. He was drafted by the Texas Rangers drafted him in the third round of the 2010 amateur draft but did not advance through the ranks. He then enrolled at UCF in 2014, where he was initially a receiver during his first season (12 receptions for 135 yards)

Aikins suffered a torn ACL in 2015, and when he returned to action, he moved to tight end. During his final season at UCF, Aikins was named to the first-team All-AAC conference team.

Join the Giants Country Community