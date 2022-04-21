Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Giants Add Tight End Jordan Akins

Akins was with current Giants tight ends coach Andy Bischoff in Houston.

The New York Giants have added tight end Jordan Akins to their roster ahead of next week's draft.

The 6-foot-3, 249-pound Aikins, who signed a one-year deal believed to be worth the veteran minimum, was originally a third-round pick by the Houston Texans out of UCF in 2018.

Aikins appeared in 58 games with 23 starts during his four seasons with Houston. He caught 114 out of 162 pass targets (70.4 percent) for 1,260 yards and three touchdowns. He also had two seasons (2019 and 2020) in which he caught over 30 passes.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, left, jokes around with general manager Joe Schoen, center, as assistant general manager Brandon Brown looks on during voluntary minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Play
Draft

Giants Voluntary Minicamp Takeaways and Observations

The Giants opened up their facility to the media and there was a lot to take away. So let's get to it.

By Patricia Traina1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson
Play
Draft

Countdown to the Draft: Which Top Pass Rusher Best Fits Giants?

Coach Gene Clemons looks at the top two pass rushers in this draft class, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson, and arrives at a conclusion as to which edge is a better fit for the Giants if both should fall to New York at No. 5.

By Gene Clemons3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on before the game against New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
Play
Big Blue+

Saquon Barkley is Ready to Conquer the World

Barkley says he's feeling good and is looking forward to having a big year ahead.

By Patricia Traina16 hours ago
16 hours ago

According to Pro Football Focus, Aikins has allowed seven career pressures in 79 pass-blocking snaps but has yet to surrender any sacks. Aikins' PFF grades have dropped from the 68.0 grade he earned as a rookie to a career-low 45.7 last season as a run blocker.

Before enrolling at UCF, Akins tried his hand at baseball. He was drafted by the Texas Rangers drafted him in the third round of the 2010 amateur draft but did not advance through the ranks. He then enrolled at UCF in 2014, where he was initially a receiver during his first season (12 receptions for 135 yards)

Aikins suffered a torn ACL in 2015, and when he returned to action, he moved to tight end. During his final season at UCF, Aikins was named to the first-team All-AAC conference team.

 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, left, jokes around with general manager Joe Schoen, center, as assistant general manager Brandon Brown looks on during voluntary minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Draft

Giants Voluntary Minicamp Takeaways and Observations

By Patricia Traina1 hour ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson
Draft

Countdown to the Draft: Which Top Pass Rusher Best Fits Giants?

By Gene Clemons3 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on before the game against New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
Big Blue+

Saquon Barkley is Ready to Conquer the World

By Patricia Traina16 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) reacts after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants GM Joe Schoen Leaves Options Open Regarding James Bradberry

By Patricia Traina19 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati defensive back Bryan Cook (DB48) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

By Nick Falato23 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) rushes a corner blitz in the fourth quarter of the American Athletic Conference Championship football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bearcats remained unbeaten as they won the AAC Championship with a 35-20.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati

By Nick FalatoApr 20, 2022
New York Giants Helmet
Draft

Best and Worst Giants Draft Picks Since 2010

By Patricia TrainaApr 20, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) chases after Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) as he rushes the ball Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Brian Robinson, Jr, Alabama

By Nick FalatoApr 19, 2022