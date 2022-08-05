Skip to main content

Giants Add Will Holden to Offensive Line's Depth

New York picks up a tackle to help bolster the depth along the offensive line.

The New York Giants signed veteran free agent tackle Will Holden to their training camp roster.

Holden, 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds, was part of a group of offensive linemen that worked out for the team Thursday. The Giants lost offensive tackle Matt Gono, whom they signed earlier in the off-season, to what ESPN reported could be a potentially career-ending neck issue.

Holden has played in 27 games with nine starts for the Cardinals, Ravens, Colts, and Lions. In 2021, he appeared in 14 games with one start for the Lions. The versatile player has four career starts at left tackle, two at right tackle, one at left guard, and two as an extra lineman.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 28, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) throws a pass during the first half of the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Training Camp

Previewing Top New York Giants Blue-White Scrimmage Storylines

The Giants open the MetLife Stadium doors Friday night for their annual Fan Fest, featuring the Blue-White scrimmage. Here are a few areas of interest sure to be on everyone's watch-list.

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
2 hours ago
May 3, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (97) during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Play
Training Camp

Dexter Lawrence II Aims to Become Pass-Rush Force

Dexter Lawerence II is looking to expand his contributions to the Giants' pass rush this season. This defensive system should provide him with the opportunity to do just that.

By Stephen Lebitsch5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Matt Gono (73) in action during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Transactions

New York Giants OT Matt Gono May Have Career-ending Neck Injury | Report

The Giants are down an offensive lineman, as Matt Gono's NFL career might be over.

By Giants Country News Desk16 hours ago
16 hours ago

In the corresponding move, the Giants waived third-year defensive end Niko Lalos, who has been with the team since 2020 after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth.

Lalos appeared in the Giants' final six games of the 2020 season, recording five tackles (two solos), one interception, and one fumble recovery. Last year, he spent the entire season on the Giants’ practice squad.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Aug 28, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) throws a pass during the first half of the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Training Camp

Previewing Top New York Giants Blue-White Scrimmage Storylines

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
May 3, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (97) during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Training Camp

Dexter Lawrence II Aims to Become Pass-Rush Force

By Stephen Lebitsch5 hours ago
Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Matt Gono (73) in action during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Transactions

New York Giants OT Matt Gono May Have Career-ending Neck Injury | Report

By Giants Country News Desk16 hours ago
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Nate Meadors (35) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Transactions

Giants Claim DB Nate Meadors Off Waivers

By The Giants Maven News Desk19 hours ago
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Quincy Roche (95) reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Interviews

New York Giants OLB Quincy Roche No Stranger to Fighting Uphill Battle for Reps

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Don \"Wink\" Martindale on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Training Camp

New York Giants Players Excited by Wink Martindale's More Aggressive Scheme

By Patricia TrainaAug 4, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
New York Giants Legacy Uniforms 2022
News

New York Giants Unveil 2022 Season Uniform Schedule

By The Giants Maven News DeskAug 4, 2022 11:16 AM EDT
Nov 2, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) celebrates after spiking the ball from a rushing touchdown by running back Wayne Gallman (22), not pictured, with guard Nick Gates (65) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Training Camp

Shane Lemieux's Versatility Helping Giants Offensive Line

By Gene ClemonsAug 4, 2022 10:00 AM EDT