Giants Add Will Holden to Offensive Line's Depth
The New York Giants signed veteran free agent tackle Will Holden to their training camp roster.
Holden, 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds, was part of a group of offensive linemen that worked out for the team Thursday. The Giants lost offensive tackle Matt Gono, whom they signed earlier in the off-season, to what ESPN reported could be a potentially career-ending neck issue.
Holden has played in 27 games with nine starts for the Cardinals, Ravens, Colts, and Lions. In 2021, he appeared in 14 games with one start for the Lions. The versatile player has four career starts at left tackle, two at right tackle, one at left guard, and two as an extra lineman.
In the corresponding move, the Giants waived third-year defensive end Niko Lalos, who has been with the team since 2020 after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth.
Lalos appeared in the Giants' final six games of the 2020 season, recording five tackles (two solos), one interception, and one fumble recovery. Last year, he spent the entire season on the Giants’ practice squad.
