New York Giants OT Matt Gono May Have Career-ending Neck Injury | Report

According to a report, New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Gono, who left the team earlier this week due to an undisclosed medical issue, may have a career-ending neck injury.

ESPN reported that Gono felt good at the start of camp but then began experiencing discomfort in his neck, on which he had surgery last year. Gono, who was placed on the exempt/left squad list while sorting out his medical issue, was reportedly given the news by the same doctor that performed his surgery last year.

Gono, whom the team signed as a free agent to a one-year deal on March 9, was not at the team's practice Wednesday. Head coach Brian Daboll has declined, for the most part, to reveal why any players end up missing practice, though he's confirmed media reports when asked about them.

The Liberian-born Gono grew up in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, and played his college football at Wesley College. Gono, who turned 25 in May, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made the 53-man roster that summer.

However, he did not play in a regular-season game, only being activated for the Falcons' final regular-season contest.

In 2019, Gono appeared in five games for the Falcons. Then in 2020, he appeared in 16 games for Atlanta with four starts. In 376 offensive line snaps, most of those coming at right tackle, Gono allowed 17 pressures for a 95.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

He spent the 2021 campaign on the reserve/physically unable to perform list after undergoing surgery in the offseason.

Rookie Joshua Ezeudu, the team's third-round draft pick this year, has jumped out as a potential swing offensive tackle and guard in the early days of training camp, a role initially thought to be what the Giants were looking for Gono to fill.

With Gono likely unable to continue his quest for a roster spot, the Giants are now down one offensive tackle. On Thursday, they added safety Nate Meadors, whom they claimed off waivers from the Browns, to the roster, a move that didn't require a corresponding roster move since the team received an exemption for Gono.

But with three preseason games ahead, the Giants will likely want to add another offensive tackle, so they have enough depth to get through the planned rotations.

