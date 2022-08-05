Skip to main content

New York Giants OT Matt Gono May Have Career-ending Neck Injury | Report

The Giants are down an offensive lineman, as Matt Gono's NFL career might be over.

According to a report, New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Gono, who left the team earlier this week due to an undisclosed medical issue, may have a career-ending neck injury.

ESPN reported that Gono felt good at the start of camp but then began experiencing discomfort in his neck, on which he had surgery last year. Gono, who was placed on the exempt/left squad list while sorting out his medical issue, was reportedly given the news by the same doctor that performed his surgery last year.

Gono, whom the team signed as a free agent to a one-year deal on March 9, was not at the team's practice Wednesday. Head coach Brian Daboll has declined, for the most part, to reveal why any players end up missing practice, though he's confirmed media reports when asked about them.

The Liberian-born Gono grew up in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, and played his college football at Wesley College. Gono, who turned 25 in May, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made the 53-man roster that summer. 

More Giants Training Camp Coverage

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Nate Meadors (35) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
Transactions

Giants Claim DB Nate Meadors Off Waivers

The Giants bolster their depth at safety in the wake of the Dane Belton injury.

By The Giants Maven News Desk3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Quincy Roche (95) reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Interviews

New York Giants OLB Quincy Roche No Stranger to Fighting Uphill Battle for Reps

Quincy Roche was an intriguing player for the Giants last year. But will there be room for him on the roster this year?

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
5 hours ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Don \"Wink\" Martindale on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Play
Training Camp

New York Giants Players Excited by Wink Martindale's More Aggressive Scheme

Wink Martindale is re-writing the book on "aggressiveness" for the Giants defense, and the players love it.

By Patricia Traina8 hours ago
8 hours ago

However, he did not play in a regular-season game, only being activated for the Falcons' final regular-season contest.

In 2019, Gono appeared in five games for the Falcons. Then in 2020, he appeared in 16 games for Atlanta with four starts. In 376 offensive line snaps, most of those coming at right tackle, Gono allowed 17 pressures for a 95.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

He spent the 2021 campaign on the reserve/physically unable to perform list after undergoing surgery in the offseason.

Rookie Joshua Ezeudu, the team's third-round draft pick this year, has jumped out as a potential swing offensive tackle and guard in the early days of training camp, a role initially thought to be what the Giants were looking for Gono to fill.

With Gono likely unable to continue his quest for a roster spot, the Giants are now down one offensive tackle. On Thursday, they added safety Nate Meadors, whom they claimed off waivers from the Browns, to the roster, a move that didn't require a corresponding roster move since the team received an exemption for Gono.

But with three preseason games ahead, the Giants will likely want to add another offensive tackle, so they have enough depth to get through the planned rotations. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Nate Meadors (35) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Transactions

Giants Claim DB Nate Meadors Off Waivers

By The Giants Maven News Desk3 hours ago
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Quincy Roche (95) reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Interviews

New York Giants OLB Quincy Roche No Stranger to Fighting Uphill Battle for Reps

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Don \"Wink\" Martindale on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Training Camp

New York Giants Players Excited by Wink Martindale's More Aggressive Scheme

By Patricia Traina8 hours ago
New York Giants Legacy Uniforms 2022
News

New York Giants Unveil 2022 Season Uniform Schedule

By The Giants Maven News Desk9 hours ago
Nov 2, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) celebrates after spiking the ball from a rushing touchdown by running back Wayne Gallman (22), not pictured, with guard Nick Gates (65) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Training Camp

Shane Lemieux's Versatility Helping Giants Offensive Line

By Gene Clemons10 hours ago
New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson runs with the ball during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Training Camp

Wan'Dale Robinson Taking on Big Role in New York Giants Offense

By Olivier Dumont12 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) throws on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Training Camp

New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Embraces His Unusual Role

By Andrew ParsaudAug 3, 2022 4:32 PM EDT
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger (45) and head coach Brian Daboll seen during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

What We Learned from New York Giants Training Camp Practice No. 7

By Patricia TrainaAug 3, 2022 1:45 PM EDT