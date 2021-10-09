October 9, 2021
Giants Elevate OT Korey Cunningham from Practice Squad Ahead of Week 5 Game at Dallas

Cunningham will serve as the swing tackle in case Andrew Thomas is inactive Sunday.
With New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) being a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 5 meeting against the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants, as expected, elevated offensive tackle Korey Cunningham from their practice squad.

On Friday, Thomas tried to dodge questions about whether he'd be ready to play against the Cowboys, but his answers painted something of a grim picture.

He said he was "sore" when asked how he was doing, adding, "I’m doing everything that the trainers are asking me to do. Taking care of it, doing a lot of treatment, trying to get it ready."

And when he was asked if the injury, which is not related to the ankle issue he had last year that required off-season surgery, was something he could battle through, Thomas said, "Right now, I’m just focusing on everyday doing what the trainers ask me. We’ll see how it feels on Sunday, but right now just trying to treat it."

Thomas is expected to test his foot out before Sunday's game, at which point a decision will be made regarding his availability for the game. If he can't go, Nate Solder will move to left tackle, and Matt Peart will play right tackle, with Cunningham being the backup at both spots.

Cunningham, 6'6" and 311 pounds, was signed to the Giants' practice squad on September 7, a week after the New England Patriots released him. He is a 2018 seventh-round draft choice by the Arizona Cardinals out of Cincinnati.

The Giants also announced that veteran offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison, whom they added to their practice squad a couple of weeks ago, suffered an Achilles injury. 

Harrison, who was with the Giants in training camp, had been a standard practice squad elevation in the previous two weeks.

