Giants LB Justin Hilliard Suspended Two Games
The NFL has suspended Giants inside linebacker Justin Hilliard for two games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancement substances.
Hilliard tweeted that he mistakenly took a banned diuretic called Spironolactone (Canrenone) and accepted full responsibility for his actions.
Hilliard, 6-foot-1 and 231 pounds, originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was acquired by the Giants off waivers from the 49ers later that off-season after training camp ended.
He appeared in two games for the Giants that season before landing on injured reserve on October 15, 2021, with an ankle injury.
Hilliard, who projects as a long shot to make the team, given its investment in both the draft and free agency on inside linebackers this past off-season, is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.
He will be allowed to return to the Giants’ active roster on Monday, September 19, following the team’s Week 2 game vs. Carolina.
