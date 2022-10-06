Giants Sign Landon Collins to Practice Squad

Former New York Giants safety Landon Collins is signing with the New York Giants practice squad and will make the trip to London with the team when it departs Thursday night to face the Green Bay Packers.

Collins, who worked out for the team Tuesday, was originally a second-round Giants draft pick in 2015. A two-time Pro Bowler for New York, Collins recorded 100+ tackles in his first three seasons as a Giant, including a career-high 125 in 2016 (his first Pro Bowl season) to go along with a career-high four sacks.

Collins, a defensive captain for the Giants, signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Washington Commanders in 2019. He was with Washington for three seasons before becoming a salary cap casualty this past off-season.

Collins would give the Giants, who also have veteran Tony Jefferson on their practice squad, additional depth at safety while starter Julian Love, who suffered a concussion in the win against the Bears and is currently in the league’s protocol, recovers. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Giants plan to use Collins in more of a linebacker role.

Collins, according to ESPN, is taking the spot vacated when linebacker A.J. Klein, signed to the team's practice squad on Monday, was signed to another team's 53-man roster.

Join the Giants Country Community