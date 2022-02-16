Giants Sign WR Austin Proehl to Reserve/ Futures Contract

New York continues to add to its 90-man roster with low-costs signing that have origins with the Bills.

The Giants announced they signed wide receiver Austin Proehl to a reserve/futures contract.

Proehl, 5-foot-9, 182 pounds, played his college ball at North Carolina. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the 2018 draft. However, the slot receiver didn't make the Bills 53-man roster and went on to have stints with the Titans, Rams, Chargers, and 49ers before circling back for a second stint with the Bills last year.

A slot receiver, Proehl is the son of former NFL receiver Ricky Proehl, a New Jersey native. The elder Proehl played 17 NFL seasons, logging 669 passes for 8,878 yards and 54 touchdowns with the Cardinals, Seahawks, Bears, Rams, Panthers, and Colts.

More from Giants Country Post-Super Bowl First Round Mock Draft 1 / 5

Proehl and his family have been very active in their community. The younger Proehl earned the ACC Top Six for Service award in 2016 and was nominated to the 2017 All-State AFCA Good Works Team. He also joined his family on visits to the Ronald McDonald House in St. Louis during his father's tenure there.

The younger Proehl has yet to appear in an NFL game. In four years at Carolina, Proehl finished with 91 receptions for 1,265 yards and five touchdowns in 38 games played.

Join the Giants Country Community