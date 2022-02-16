Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Austin Proehl
Team(s)
New York Giants

Giants Sign WR Austin Proehl to Reserve/ Futures Contract

New York continues to add to its 90-man roster with low-costs signing that have origins with the Bills.

The Giants announced they signed wide receiver Austin Proehl to a reserve/futures contract.

Proehl, 5-foot-9, 182 pounds, played his college ball at North Carolina. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the 2018 draft. However, the slot receiver didn't make the Bills 53-man roster and went on to have stints with the Titans, Rams, Chargers, and 49ers before circling back for a second stint with the Bills last year.

A slot receiver, Proehl is the son of former NFL receiver Ricky Proehl, a New Jersey native. The elder Proehl played 17 NFL seasons, logging 669 passes for 8,878 yards and 54 touchdowns with the Cardinals, Seahawks, Bears, Rams, Panthers, and Colts.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jul 29, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, United States; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Austin Proehl (86) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
Play
Transactions

Giants Sign WR Austin Proehl to Reserve/ Futures Contract

New York continues to add to its 90-man roster with low-costs signing that have origins with the Bills.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Aug 7, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tackle Nate Solder (76) during training camp.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OT Nate Solder

Nate Solder proved to be a very good teammate and veteran leader. But his best days as an offensive tackle are well behind this free-agent-to-be.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National linebacker Troy Andersen of Montana State (45) and National linebacker Chad Muma of Wyoming (48) and National linebacker Sterling Weatherford of Miami (OH) (12) during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

Acquiring smart, effective linebackers are certain to be a point of emphasis in the Giants' off-season plan, and Wyoming's Chad Muma has a lot to like in this regard.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago

More from Giants Country

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, Florida; USA; General overall view of the NFL Shield logo and helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Post-Super Bowl First Round Mock Draft

1 / 5

Proehl and his family have been very active in their community. The younger Proehl earned the ACC Top Six for Service award in 2016 and was nominated to the 2017 All-State AFCA Good Works Team. He also joined his family on visits to the Ronald McDonald House in St. Louis during his father's tenure there.

The younger Proehl has yet to appear in an NFL game. In four years at Carolina, Proehl finished with 91 receptions for 1,265 yards and five touchdowns in 38 games played.

 Join the Giants Country Community

Jul 29, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, United States; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Austin Proehl (86) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
Transactions

Giants Sign WR Austin Proehl to Reserve/ Futures Contract

1 minute ago
Aug 7, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tackle Nate Solder (76) during training camp.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OT Nate Solder

6 hours ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National linebacker Troy Andersen of Montana State (45) and National linebacker Chad Muma of Wyoming (48) and National linebacker Sterling Weatherford of Miami (OH) (12) during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

8 hours ago
Andrew Thomas
News

Giants LT Andrew Thomas Lands in PFF's Top 101 Players of 2021

10 hours ago
Jan 27, 2020; Miami, Florida; USA; General overall view of the NFL Shield logo and helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Draft

Post-Super Bowl First Round Mock Draft (with Trades!)

12 hours ago
Levine Toilolo
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: TE Levine Toilolo

Feb 14, 2022
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks onto the field in the second half. The Giants lose to Washington, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
News

Former Giant Kicker Lawrence Tynes Wants More of This Quality in Saquon Barkley's Game

Feb 14, 2022
Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga (69) spars with National defensive lineman Travis Jones of Connecticut (57) during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, USA.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Travis Jones, Connecticut

Feb 14, 2022