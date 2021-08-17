August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Updated:
Original:

Giants Trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay

New York subtracts a member of a very crowded cornerbacks room by sending Isaac Yiadom, a starter last year, to the Packers.
Author:

The New York Giants have traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Green Bay Packers.

Yiadom was acquired via a trade with the Denver Broncos in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick last year as part of the roster cuts down to 53 men. He appeared in all 16 games for the Giants, making ten starts, and produced 46 tackles, one forced fumble, and five pass breakups.

Yiadom, who agreed to a pay cut in the final year of his rookie deal, finished last season with a 126.4 NFL rating, his highest career rating in three seasons.

Yiadom was acceptable in run support, but he wasn't an ideal fit for man coverage, given his lack of a twitch, fluidity, or short-area quickness to react and close on a dime.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

July 29, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) participates in training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
News

What the New York Giants Are Getting in CB Josh Jackson

The Giants sent cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Packers in exchange for Josh Jackson. Here's a look at what they're potentially getting in Jackson.

Nov 2, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Transactions

Giants Trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay

New York subtracts a member of a very crowded cornerbacks room by sending Isaac Yiadom, a starter last year, to the Packers.

Dec 6, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants running back Alfred Morris (41) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field.
Play
Transactions

Giants Trim Three to Get to NFL Roster Limit

Veteran running back Alfred Morris is among the three players trimmed from the Giants roster as New York gets to the league-mandated roster limit.

The Giants are receiving cornerback Josh Jackson as compensation in the trade, according to ESPN's  Rob Demovsky. 

Jackson was a 2018 second-round pick for the Packers, who started 15 games in three seasons in Green Bay. Jackson has allowed a career completion percentage of 68.8%, having given up 743 yards and six touchdowns for a 112.5 NFL rating. Last season he had his best showing, finishing with a 96.6 NFL Rating.

The trade of Yiadom is a solid one for the Giants because the Giants, in giving up a seventh-round pick last year to acquire Yiadom, took a low-risk gamble on him fitting into the defensive scheme being run by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. When things didn't work out, Gettleman's ability to flip Yiadom for a second-round draft pick appears to represent an upgrade.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country community

July 29, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) participates in training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
News

What the New York Giants Are Getting in CB Josh Jackson

Nov 2, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay

Dec 6, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants running back Alfred Morris (41) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field.
Transactions

Giants Trim Three to Get to NFL Roster Limit

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws he ball as Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones (4) rushes during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
Draft

2021 NCAA Scouting Series: SEC Offensive Prospects

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge speaks to tight end Kaden Smith (82) at practice, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Week 4 Storylines to Watch

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Transactions

New York Giants Place Three on Injured Reserve

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen (35) recovers a Kansas City Chiefs fumble during the first quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Acquire CB Keion Crossen from Texans

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs against Indiana during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Transactions

Giants Sign QB Brian Lewerke; Waive/Injured QB Clayton Thorson