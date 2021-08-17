Giants Trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay
The New York Giants have traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Green Bay Packers.
Yiadom was acquired via a trade with the Denver Broncos in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick last year as part of the roster cuts down to 53 men. He appeared in all 16 games for the Giants, making ten starts, and produced 46 tackles, one forced fumble, and five pass breakups.
Yiadom, who agreed to a pay cut in the final year of his rookie deal, finished last season with a 126.4 NFL rating, his highest career rating in three seasons.
Yiadom was acceptable in run support, but he wasn't an ideal fit for man coverage, given his lack of a twitch, fluidity, or short-area quickness to react and close on a dime.
Giants Trim Three to Get to NFL Roster Limit
Veteran running back Alfred Morris is among the three players trimmed from the Giants roster as New York gets to the league-mandated roster limit.
The Giants are receiving cornerback Josh Jackson as compensation in the trade, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
Jackson was a 2018 second-round pick for the Packers, who started 15 games in three seasons in Green Bay. Jackson has allowed a career completion percentage of 68.8%, having given up 743 yards and six touchdowns for a 112.5 NFL rating. Last season he had his best showing, finishing with a 96.6 NFL Rating.
The trade of Yiadom is a solid one for the Giants because the Giants, in giving up a seventh-round pick last year to acquire Yiadom, took a low-risk gamble on him fitting into the defensive scheme being run by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. When things didn't work out, Gettleman's ability to flip Yiadom for a second-round draft pick appears to represent an upgrade.
