New York Giants Hope to Boost Thinning Offensive Line Depth

Adding healthy offensive linemen is one thing; getting them up to speed is another. Here's how the Giants plan to accomplish the latter.

The Giants are planning to explore their options regarding adding some offensive line depth to a unit that the injury bug has bitten.

Before their Week 1 preseason game against the Jets, the Giants were without projected starting left guard Shane Lemieux (knee).

Veteran offensive tackle Nate Solder (shoulder), who appeared to be banged up last week during practice, was also a scratch. However, it's not clear if that was injury-related or due to him just getting a night off along with several other veterans.

The Giants also saw backup offensive linemen Kenny Wiggins and Kyle Murphy suffer injuries that required an early exit from the Jets game. And of course, earlier in camp, the Giants saw two offensive linemen, Zach Fulton and Joe Looney, retire, with only one veteran, Ted Larsen, coming in to replace them so far.

Add it all up, and the Giants have a depth problem ahead of their planned trip to Cleveland, where they will hold joint practices with the Browns ahead of their preseason game next Sunday.

But help could soon be on the way, according to head coach Joe Judge.

"In terms of bringing some players in, we’re looking at guys at all positions around the league. There’s going to be a lot of guys that are available, so it’s our job to do our due diligence to make sure we know who’s out there and available in the league," head coach Joe Judge said.

"On the offensive line, you’ve got to have a lot of bodies to operate, so in terms of bringing somebody in, there’s a good chance that we’re going to look to bring somebody in before going to Cleveland."

The offensive line is one of the trickiest units to prepare primarily due to the need for communication, both verbal and silent, among the five members. Sometimes when a newcomer comes in, it can take a period of adjustment before he starts to fit in with the rest of the unit.

Judge said that the plan for any new signings on the offensive line would be slightly different in terms of bringing those guys up to speed.

"I would say as coaches it’s our job to get them caught up with what we’re going to ask them to do," Judge said. "You don’t start with the entire playbook, you start with the install they have to operate with, harp on the technique and the calls they’re going to have at the line of scrimmage to make sure they can go out there and operate with your guys."

Center Nick Gates added that how quickly a new guy fits in is mainly going to be up to the individual at the end of the day.

"It’s really kind of on them to get into their playbook and just understand the basics of how the offense works and how everything is run," Gates said. "I think I do a pretty good job with communication and getting everybody on the same page, so I think it's not too hard for them to come in and do well."

