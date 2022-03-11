Skip to main content
Kaden Smith
New York Giants

Giants Waive TE Kaden Smith with Failed Physical Designation

The Giants are down yet another tight end, as they also announce the signing of an offensive lineman and wide receiver.

The Giants announced they waived tight end Kaden Smith Friday. According to the league's daily transaction wire, Smith received a "failed physical designation."

Smith, whom the Giants acquired off waivers from the 49ers in 2019, finished last season on injured reserve with a knee ailment, believed to be the reason behind his "failed physical" designation.

He finishes his three-year Giants career, having appeared in 33 games with 22 starts and catching 52 out of 66 pass targets for 413 yards and five touchdowns.

Smith's departure not only leaves the Giants with none of their three main tight end option from last year being under contract. Kyle Rudolph was released earlier this month, and Evan Engram is an unrestricted free agent who is not believed to be one the team will be able to retain--the transaction also results in a $2.54 million salary cap savings with no dead money.

The Giants currently have three tight ends under contract, including Chris Myarick, who appeared in eight games for New York last season, Kake Hausmann, and Rysen John.

The Giants also announced the signings of offensive tackle Matt Gono and receiver David Sills V, the latter of whom was set to become an exclusive rights free agent. 

Before signing with the Giants' practice squad in September 2019, Sills had been with the Buffalo Bills, with whom he had signed as a rookie free agent on May 9, 2019, only to be later waived Aug. 31, 2019.

Sills appeared in four games for the Giants with one start last season, catching two passes for 17 yards.

