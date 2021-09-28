New York Giants Add Offensive Lineman Wes Martin to 53-man Roster

The Giants are trying to restock some lost depth on their offensive line.

The New York Giants, who lost offensive linemen Shane Lemieux and Nick Gates to injuries the last two weeks, replenished some of that depth by signing guard Was Martin off the Washington Football Team's practice squad.

Martin, 6'3" and 315 pounds, was a 2019 fourth-round pick by Washington out of Indiana. He redshirted his first year with the Hoosiers to complete his recovery from an MCL sprain.

By 2015, he was healthy enough to play in all 13 games with six starts at left guard. He became the full-time starter at left guard for the Hoosiers in 2016, starting all 13 games, and would earn honorable mention All-Big Ten notice from league coaches in both his junior and senior seasons. Martin was also a two-time team captain.

With Washington, he played in 25 regular-season games and one playoff game. He started ten regular-season games, five at left guard and five at right guard.

The Giants' offensive line has been hit hard so far this year by a combination of injuries and retirements. In addition to the injuries to Lemieux and Gates, the team lost veterans Joe Looney and Zach Fulton to retirement, and they had offensive tackle Jackson Barton poached off their practice squad by the Raiders.

After placing inside linebacker Blake Martinez (ACL) on injured reserve, the Giants still have one more open roster spot.

