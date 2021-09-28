The New York Giants, who lost offensive linemen Shane Lemieux and Nick Gates to injuries the last two weeks, replenished some of that depth by signing guard Was Martin off the Washington Football Team's practice squad.
Martin, 6'3" and 315 pounds, was a 2019 fourth-round pick by Washington out of Indiana. He redshirted his first year with the Hoosiers to complete his recovery from an MCL sprain.
By 2015, he was healthy enough to play in all 13 games with six starts at left guard. He became the full-time starter at left guard for the Hoosiers in 2016, starting all 13 games, and would earn honorable mention All-Big Ten notice from league coaches in both his junior and senior seasons. Martin was also a two-time team captain.
With Washington, he played in 25 regular-season games and one playoff game. He started ten regular-season games, five at left guard and five at right guard.
New York Giants Add Offensive Lineman Wes Martin to 53-man Roster
The Giants are trying to restock some lost depth on their offensive line.
NFC East Division Week 3 Wrap: Cowboys Soar, Giants Sink
Dallas soars with Dak while Buffalo exposes Washington's defense to wrap up Week 3 in the NFC East.
New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Reveals Plan for Offensive Play Calling
Giants fans might not like the answer the Giants head coach gave regarding the immediate future of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.
The Giants' offensive line has been hit hard so far this year by a combination of injuries and retirements. In addition to the injuries to Lemieux and Gates, the team lost veterans Joe Looney and Zach Fulton to retirement, and they had offensive tackle Jackson Barton poached off their practice squad by the Raiders.
After placing inside linebacker Blake Martinez (ACL) on injured reserve, the Giants still have one more open roster spot.
More from Giants Country
- Giants Week 3 Report Card: Detention Time
- Giants Week 3: By the Numbers
- Five Plays that Doomed the New York Giants in Week 3
- Stats, Snaps, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 3 Loss
- New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Reveals Plan for Offensive Play Calling
- New York Giants Lose LB Blake Martinez to Torn ACL
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Subscribe and like our YouTube Channel
Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.