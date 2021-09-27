New York Giants Lose LB Blake Martinez to Torn ACL

When it rains it pours for the New York Giants, who suffer yet another huge loss to their key personnel.

The New York Giants' worst fears have been confirmed regarding inside linebacker and team captain Blake Martinez, who has suffered a torn ACL.

Martinez, the defense's quarterback and co-captain, and a player who rarely comes off the field, was injured on the fifth play of the team's 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday when he attempted and missed a tackle on Falcons receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

Martinez fell to the ground and was on his back for quite a bit as Giants medics came rushing across the field to tend to him.

Martinez slowly walked off the field with some help before walking to the locker room under his own power.

Martinez, who is currently second on the team with 23 total tackles, was replaced by second-year man Tae Crowder, who got the radio in his helmet to call the plays and finished the game having played 61 of the 62 defensive snaps.

Veteran Reggie Ragland also saw an uptick in his snaps, playing in 40 of the defense's snaps.

Martinez is the second vital Giants player to be lost for the season. Last week offensive lineman Nick Gates suffered a horrific-looking broken leg in the Giants' loss to Washington, an injury that has already required surgery and which as of last week appeared to be requiring additional procedures to aid in the healing.

The Giants are without starting offensive guard Shane Lemieux, who recently underwent knee surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon. Last week, head coach Joe Judge told reporters that he was hopeful Lemieux might be back later in the year, but Lemieux's projected recovery time would make his return this season a longshot.

