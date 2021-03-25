NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
New York Giants Add Veteran Offensive Lineman Zach Fulton

The Giants have now added free agents at every position group on their roster except safety.
The New York Giants have agreed to terms with free-agent offensive lineman Zach Fulton.

Fulton, who has primarily been a guard in his NFL career, was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2014 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs out of Tennessee. The 6'5", 321-pounder had been with the Houston Texans since 2018.

Fulton started all 16 games for the Texans last season for the Texans at right guard, with whom he had signed a four-year, $28 million contract with $13 million guaranteed. 

He's started 90 games over his career, most of them at right guard, though he did start one year at center when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Giants cut veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler before the start of free agency. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, in a call with reporters before free agency began, expressed confidence in the young members of the offensive line that he had assembled, which at guard includes draft picks Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieux. 

But as the Giants did at tackle by retaining Nate Solder and at center, where they added Jonotthan Harrison last month, they apparently wanted a veteran presence at guard as well.

Fulton was released by the Texans on March 17, 2021, in a cost-savings move.

