New York Giants Adding OL Matt Skura to Practice Squad
The Giants are reportedly adding offensive lineman Matt Skura to their practice, according to ESPN.
The 6'3", 310-pound center played his college ball at Duke, crossing paths with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Skura played 2,028 snaps at center and 14 at right guard in four seasons at Duke, allowing 26 total quarterback pressures over his tenure.
Skura entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the Ravens in 2016. After failing to make the 53-man roster, he spent the 2016 campaign on the Ravens' practice squad.
In 2017, Skura again found himself on the Ravens practice squad to start the season but was added to the 53-man roster shortly after that. He went on to start 12 games at right guard when Marshall Yanda was injured.
In 2018, Skura was promoted to the starting center role after the Ravens lost incumbent Ryan Jensen in free agency. He held the starting center role through the first 11 games of 2019 after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 12.
Skura's 2020 season saw him begin training camp on the PUP list. He also landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list late in the season.
The 28-year-old Skura began this year with the Dolphins but was released by the team on August 30.
Giants projected starting left guard Shane Lemieux has reportedly been dealing with a partially torn patellar tendon in his knee, an injury he suffered early in training camp.
The Giants attempted to plug that hole with Kenny Wiggins and Ted Larsen, but neither is currently on the 53-man roster, Wiggins landing n the practice squad and Larsen on injured reserve.
Late in camp, the Giants got center Nick Gates some snaps at guard. If Lemieux isn't ready to play because of his injury, the Giants now have some experience in the building should they need to change up the starting offensive line, though if they plan to do that, the sooner they do so, the better.
