New York Giants Will Have to Navigate Through Several Injury Questions

The Giants' overall injury situation could force them to get a little creative with how they put their initial 53-man roster together.

The goal of every NFL team coming out of the preseason and training camp, besides, of course, getting better, is to stay healthy.

Alas, the first time team comes out of the annual period of summer football without a nick or bruise will be the first time. However, that doesn't make dealing with injuries any easier, especially when rosters must be trimmed to the league maximum of 53.

Such is the dilemma facing the Giants, who have several guys who are banged up or still in the process of working their way back from their injuries.

Those include running back Saquon Barkley (knee), tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), rookie receiver Kadarius Toney (COVID-19 related), cornerback Aaron Robinson (core muscle/PUP), receiver John Ross III (unknown), and defensive lineman Elerson Smith (hamstring), just to name a few.

Then there are more recent injuries such as those suffered in Sunday's preseason finale by receiver Darius Slayton (foot), tight end Evan Engram (calf), and offensive lineman Ted Larsen (knee).

The various injuries make juggling some of the roster decisions that the Giants will have to make today a bit of a challenge, but the good news is that the league kept the same roster-building rules in place as last year.

One of the most significant rules involves injured reserve. Whereas the new CBA originally called for a maximum recall of three injured players from the initial 53-man roster after a minimum of six weeks, the revised rule allows for an unlimited number of recalls after only a three-week minimum stay.

"I’d say that’s a tremendous change compared to years in the past, it really is," said head coach Joe Judge.

"The ability to kind of get certain guys back in a few weeks and not only have to declare whether it’s one or two guys coming back. I’d say compared to previous years with the rule change, it’s pretty significant."

Indeed, the rule could help with players such as outside linebacker Elerson Smith, who hasn't practiced much this summer due to what's believed to be a hamstring, or even receiver Kadarius Toney, whose ramp-up from COVID-19 at the start of camp has been coming along slowly.

While such moves to place guys on injured reserve would be disappointing, the fact that the Giants have two games in five days could also drive some of these roster decisions, Judge admitted.

"There’s definitely some consideration that we’ve talked about leading up to it. I think being two weeks out, we’ve got to get a better look on where a lot of these guys are," he said.

"I think being two weeks out, we’ve got to get a better look at where a lot of these guys are. I wouldn’t say being only four days apart from game one and game two eliminates anybody at this point, nor does it lock anybody in at this point either. "You’ve got to keep on building your depth and use all the rules you have available to you to make sure your roster stays as fluid as possible."

The other factor to consider is how quickly the Giants can get their team ready for their regular-season opener on September 12 if they have to embark on a game of musical chairs on the roster.

But Judge isn't too concerned about that being an issue.

"We have two weeks to get ready for Denver. Our focus really is on ourselves and getting polished up and building chemistry and getting going," he said.

"This time of year, there’s obviously a lot of roster movement on our roster and others, guys being added, guys being (let go). Things of that nature always happen. We’ve just got to get the guys who are available ready to play. In terms of that, one thing to focus on going into the season is you’re never a finished product Week 1."

