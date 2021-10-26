Giants Lose Safety Jabrill Peppers for the Rest of the Season

Peppers is the third of the team's seven captains to go down with a season-ending injury.

The New York Giants injury situation continues to get worse and worse each week.

Safety and special teams captain Jabrill Peppers, injured in the third quarter of last week's game over the Carolina Panthers, suffered a ruptured ACL and a high ankle sprain and has been placed on injured reserve.

Peppers is a five-year veteran who is in his third season with the Giants. In 2017, Peppers was originally acquired from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade in March 2019. He has started 30 of the 32 games for the Giants and is a two-time team captain.

Peppers, an unrestricted free agent, joins fellow captains Blake Martinez (ACL) and Nick Gates (broken leg) on the injured reserve list.

The Giants also announced that they waived cornerback Josh Jackson and wide receiver David Sills V from the 53-man roster and signed defensive back J.R. Reed off the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad.

Reed, 6'1" and 194 pounds, appeared in one game for the Rams this year and seven plus two postseason games last year. After starting his college career at Tulsa, he transferred to Georgia. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 but did not make the 53-man roster.

Reed’s father, Jake, played in the NFL for 12 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

Jackson was acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Isaac Yiadom. Jackson, a former second-round draft pick, suffered a calf injury after joining the Giants and never got on the field with them.

Sills made his NFL debut on Sunday, one day after he was signed off the Giants’ practice squad.

Sills spent the entire 2020 season on injured reserve after fracturing his foot in training camp. In the 2021 preseason, he had a team-high seven receptions for 94 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown in Cleveland.

The Giants also terminated the practice squad contract of defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton, who was signed to the unit last week.

