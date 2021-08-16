Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Publish date:

New York Giants Place Three on Injured Reserve

The Giants begin trimming their roster down ahead of Tuesday's deadline to reach 85 by making moves that ending the 2021 seasons of three injured players.
Author:

The Giants have placed linebacker TJ Brunson, offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, and safety Joshua Kalu on the injured reserve list.

All three players suffered season-ending injuries in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jets. 

One of the team's seventh-round draft picks last season, Brunson sustained a torn ACL not long after forcing a big fumble that set up the Giants' only successful scoring drive of the game.

Brunson, an inside linebacker, was active for five games as a rookie last season.  

Murphy, a second-year offensive lineman out of Rhode Island whom the Giants liked enough last year to protect toward the end of the season by moving him from the practice squad to the active roster, suffered an ankle injury for which he had to be carted off. 

The loss of Murphy deals another blow to the Giants' rapidly thinning depth along the offensive line. Earlier this summer, the Giants had two veterans retire, Joe Looney and Zach Fulton. 

They also saw projected starting guard Shane Lemieux suffer a knee injury that, while not severe, has kept him sidelined, and their reserve interior lineman, Jonotthan Harrison, begin camp on the PUP list with a hamstring strain.

Kalu, a safety, was projected to add some firepower to special teams, was previously with the Titans. He had eight special teams tackles last year (five solos), finishing fourth on the Titans in that category.  

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Play
Transactions

New York Giants Place Three on Injured Reserve

The Giants begin trimming their roster down ahead of Tuesday's deadline to reach 85 by making moves that ending the 2021 seasons of three injured players.

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen (35) recovers a Kansas City Chiefs fumble during the first quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Transactions

New York Giants Acquire CB Keion Crossen from Texans

The Giants are boosting their special teams unit with another cornerback who can also give them some snaps on defense.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs against Indiana during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Transactions

Giants Sign QB Brian Lewerke; Waive/Injured QB Clayton Thorson

New York adds another arm to its roster ahead of its upcoming joint practices with Cleveland and waives Clayton Thorson.

Players added to injured reserve during the preseason are not eligible to return from Injured Reserve unless they are waived off the list with an injury settlement. 

Once the settlement's terms expire, teams could potentially bring back a player if he is able to pass a physical.

Earlier in the day, the Giants swapped out their third-string quarterbacks, waiving/injured Clayton Thorson, who reportedly suffered a concussion in Saturday evening's loss, and replacing him with Brian Lewerke. 

The Giants also made their acquisition via trade of cornerback/special teamer Keion Crossen in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick official.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country community.

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Transactions

New York Giants Place Three on Injured Reserve

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen (35) recovers a Kansas City Chiefs fumble during the first quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Acquire CB Keion Crossen from Texans

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs against Indiana during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Transactions

Giants Sign QB Brian Lewerke; Waive/Injured QB Clayton Thorson

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 53-man Roster Projection After Preseason Game 1

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams (25) returns a fumble against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Takeaways from the New York Giants Preseason Game 1 Snap Counts

Giants Need Better Showing From Offensive Line
Interviews

New York Giants Hope to Boost Thinning Offensive Line Depth

Jul 29, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (right) talks with running back Devontae Booker (28) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

Giants Will Continue to Be Cautious with Running Back Saquon Barkley

Brunson
News

New York Giants Injury Update: TJ Brunson, Joshua Kalu Suffer Significant Injuries