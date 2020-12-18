Giants RB Devonta Freeman Designated to Return from IR

Giants running back Devonta Freeman has been designated to return from IR , but where would he fit if he is added back to the 53-man roster?

Giants running back Devonta Freeman has been designated to return from the injured reserve list, the Giants announced.

Freeman was placed on injured reserve on November 13 after suffering a high ankle sprain and a hamstring injury.

Freeman, who had been signed by the Giants after they lost Saquon Barkley for the season in Week 2, appeared in five games for the Giants, recording 172 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown, and had seven receptions for 58 yards.

Freeman's return was temporarily halted when he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 on December 5. It was never disclosed if he tested positive for the virus, but he wasn't removed from the Reserve list until December 17.

In Freeman's absence, Wayne Gallman has picked up the slack. Gallman leads the Giants in rushing with 361 yards on 121 carries and six touchdowns. He also has 88 receiving yards on 19 receptions.

In addition to Gallman, New York also has Dion Lewis, Alfred Morris, and fullback Eli Penny as their active running backs already on the 53-man roster. Penny, Morris, and Lewis all participate on special teams, whereas Gallman does not.

Still, unless there is an undisclosed injury creating a concern at the running back spot, it's hard right now to determine where Freeman would fit in if he is added back to the 53-man roster.

The Giants have 21 days to make that decision, which probably won't come in time for this weekend's game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday night.