NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

New York Giants Release Receiver Cody Core

Promising special teams player Cody Core's Giants career is over for now.
Author:
Publish date:

The Giants announced they have released receiver/special teamer Cody Core.

Core, who before rupturing his Achilles tendon last summer, was among the most productive special teams players on the Giants. 

A sixth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2016 NFL Draft, Core was acquired off waivers from the Bengals on September 1, 2019, and as a punt gunner, he went on to lead the Giants' special teams with eight tackles, six solo efforts.

RELATED: 

The Giants rewarded Core with a new two-year, $4 million contract last off-season. Unfortunately, he suffered the injury during training camp and was lost for the season. 

His injury, combined with the Giants' intentions to revamp their receiver depth, put his roster spot in jeopardy for 2021.

Core was due to count for $2 million against the Giants' 2021 salary cap this year, including a $1.45 million base salary, a $500,000 roster bonus (due on the third day of the 2021 league year), and a $50,000 workout bonus. 

By trimming Core now, the Giants could look to bring him back on a one-year veteran salary benefit deal which would pay him the veteran minimum but only count hte same as a second-year player's salary. 

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest news and analysis, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Sep 8, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Cody Core (17) during the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Release Receiver Cody Core

Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Levine Toilolo (85) runs after a catch while Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) defends during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Reportedly Restructure TE Levine Toilolo's Contract

NFL Virtual Draft
Draft

Mock Draft Monday: Making Sense of the Mock Draft Projections for the Giants at No. 11

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Notebook: Giants Hire Two, Eli Has a New Gig, and More

Oct 31, 2020; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton (56) chases down Missouri running back Larry Rountree III (34) during a game against the Missouri Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Oct. 31, 2020.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Tedarrell Slaton, Florida

Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants: Multistep Plan to Crush Free Agency

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Cornell Powell (17) is hit by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) while running the ball during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Cornell Powell, Clemson

Evan Engram
Big Blue+

Keep or Cut? A Look at the New York Giants Toughest Roster Decisions