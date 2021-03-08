New York Giants Release Receiver Cody Core

Promising special teams player Cody Core's Giants career is over for now.

The Giants announced they have released receiver/special teamer Cody Core.

Core, who before rupturing his Achilles tendon last summer, was among the most productive special teams players on the Giants.

A sixth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2016 NFL Draft, Core was acquired off waivers from the Bengals on September 1, 2019, and as a punt gunner, he went on to lead the Giants' special teams with eight tackles, six solo efforts.

RELATED:

The Giants rewarded Core with a new two-year, $4 million contract last off-season. Unfortunately, he suffered the injury during training camp and was lost for the season.

His injury, combined with the Giants' intentions to revamp their receiver depth, put his roster spot in jeopardy for 2021.

Core was due to count for $2 million against the Giants' 2021 salary cap this year, including a $1.45 million base salary, a $500,000 roster bonus (due on the third day of the 2021 league year), and a $50,000 workout bonus.

By trimming Core now, the Giants could look to bring him back on a one-year veteran salary benefit deal which would pay him the veteran minimum but only count hte same as a second-year player's salary.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest news and analysis, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.