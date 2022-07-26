New York Giants Sign Four to Training Camp Roster

The New York Giants have signed four players to their training camp roster, two of whom--defensive lineman Nick Williams and safety Andrew Adams--have extensive NFL experience.

Williams, who was part of a large group of players the Giants worked out on Monday that included tight end Eric Ebron and safety Andrew Adams (the latter of whom was signed Monday), was originally a seventh-round pick by the Steelers in the 2013 draft out of Samford.

He spent two seasons with the Steelers, the first on injured reserve and the second on their practice squad for part of the 2014 season.

On November 24, 2014, Williams was signed off the Steelers' practice squad by the Chiefs. He would then bounce back and forth between the roster and the practice squad before finally being poached by the Dolphins in 2016, where current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was in his final year as the Dolphins Director of Player Personnel.

Williams was out of football during the 2017 season before rejoining the league with the Bears, for whom he played the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He most recently spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Williams has appeared in 75 games with 35 starts. He's recorded 110 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, and 17 quarterback hits.

Adams, a safety who also has special teams experience, was initially signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of UConn following the 2016 draft.

He initially didn't make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad. On September 23, 2016, Adams was promoted to the active roster and would appear in 14 games with 13 starts as a rookie, finishing with one interception, five pass breakups, and 46 tackles on defense.

The Giants also announced they signed offensive tackle Kamaal Seymour and receiver Marcus Kemp to the roster.

Seymour, 6-foot-6 and 319 pounds, played his college ball at Rutgers. He spent the entire 2020 season on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad and has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game. Last year, Seymour suffered an Achilles tendon injury in spring drills and was on injured reserve until his reinstatement in February.

Kemp, 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, entered the NFL from Hawaii as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2017. He has played in 44 regular-season and eight postseason games, all but one of them for Kansas City. Kemp has four receptions for 42 yards.

To make room for their new acquisitions, the Giants waived defensive lineman Jabari Ellis, an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina whom they signed after this year's draft; defensive back Henry Black; and receiver Travis Toivonen. They also terminated the contract of defensive back Maurice Canady.

