Skip to main content

New York Giants Sign Four to Training Camp Roster

Defensive lineman Nick Williams and safety Andrew Adams are among the more recognizable names the Giants added at the start of camp.

The New York Giants have signed four players to their training camp roster, two of whom--defensive lineman Nick Williams and safety Andrew Adams--have extensive NFL experience.

Williams, who was part of a large group of players the Giants worked out on Monday that included tight end Eric Ebron and safety Andrew Adams (the latter of whom was signed Monday), was originally a seventh-round pick by the Steelers in the 2013 draft out of Samford.

He spent two seasons with the Steelers, the first on injured reserve and the second on their practice squad for part of the 2014 season.

On November 24, 2014, Williams was signed off the Steelers' practice squad by the Chiefs. He would then bounce back and forth between the roster and the practice squad before finally being poached by the Dolphins in 2016, where current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was in his final year as the Dolphins Director of Player Personnel.

Williams was out of football during the 2017 season before rejoining the league with the Bears, for whom he played the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He most recently spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Williams has appeared in 75 games with 35 starts. He's recorded 110 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, and 17 quarterback hits.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Week 16 Opponent Preview: Minnesota Vikings

The Giants are looking for their first road win agains the Minnesota Vikings since December 13, 2010.

By Patricia Traina3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Dec 24, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Giants safety Andrew Adams (33) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Play
Transactions

New York Giants to Sign Defensive Back Andrew Adams

Defensive back Andrew Adams is returning for a second stint with the Giants.

By Patricia Traina13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Play
News

New York Giants Host Free-Agent Tight End Eric Ebron for Workout

The Giants continue to explore their options at tight end by looking at a former first-round draft pick.

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Adams, a safety who also has special teams experience, was initially signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of UConn following the 2016 draft.

He initially didn't make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad. On September 23, 2016, Adams was promoted to the active roster and would appear in 14 games with 13 starts as a rookie, finishing with one interception, five pass breakups, and 46 tackles on defense.

The Giants also announced they signed offensive tackle Kamaal Seymour and receiver Marcus Kemp to the roster.

Seymour, 6-foot-6 and 319 pounds, played his college ball at Rutgers. He spent the entire 2020 season on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad and has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game. Last year, Seymour suffered an Achilles tendon injury in spring drills and was on injured reserve until his reinstatement in February.

Kemp, 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, entered the NFL from Hawaii as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2017. He has played in 44 regular-season and eight postseason games, all but one of them for Kansas City. Kemp has four receptions for 42 yards.

To make room for their new acquisitions, the Giants waived defensive lineman Jabari Ellis, an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina whom they signed after this year's draft; defensive back Henry Black; and receiver Travis Toivonen. They also terminated the contract of defensive back Maurice Canady. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Big Blue+

Week 16 Opponent Preview: Minnesota Vikings

By Patricia Traina3 hours ago
Dec 24, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Giants safety Andrew Adams (33) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants to Sign Defensive Back Andrew Adams

By Patricia Traina13 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
News

New York Giants Host Free-Agent Tight End Eric Ebron for Workout

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
New York Giants tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) stretches during OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, June 4, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

New York Giants DL Dexter Lawrence II: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

By Gene Clemons21 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson (30) rushes with pressure from New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez (54). The New York Giants lose to the San Francisco 49ers, 36-9, in an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford. Giants 49ers
Big Blue+

Giants Inside Linebackers Preview: Transformation in Progress?

By Dylan Paciullo23 hours ago
Sep 26, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Philadelphia Eagles helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Big Blue+

Weeks 14 and 18 Opponent Preview: Philadelphia Eagles

By Patricia TrainaJul 25, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
May 4, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants player Jordan Gowns (31) runs a drill during New York Giants rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

Top 7 New York Giants Training Camp Storylines

By Patricia TrainaJul 25, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and Giants new head coach, Brian Daboll pose for a photograph, in East Rutherford, NJ. Monday, January 31, 2022
Big Blue+

Why the Optimism Around the New York Giants is Real

By Patricia TrainaJul 24, 2022 10:00 AM EDT