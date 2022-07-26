New York Giants to Sign Defensive Back Andrew Adams

The New York Giants are bringing back a familiar face to their defensive secondary: defensive back Andrew Adams.

ESPN was first with the report of Adams' signing, which has not yet been made official by the Giants. New York will have to clear a roster spot for Adams.

Adams, a safety who also has special teams experience, was originally signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of UConn following the 2016 draft.

He initially didn't make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad. On September 23, 2016, Adams was promoted to the active roster and would appear in 14 games with 13 starts as a rookie, finishing with one interception, five pass breakups, and 46 tackles on defense.

Adams appeared in all 16 games the following season with four starts, his tackles, interceptions, and pass breakups dropping. He finished second on the team with six special teams tackles (all solo) behind fellow safety Nat Berhe (10 total, seven solos).

Adams was a surprise cut by the Giants following the 2018 training camp period and was claimed by Tampa Bay, with whom he's spent the last four seasons, including their Super Bowl championship season.

Overall, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Adams has appeared in 87 games with 35 starts and has seven career interceptions, 23 pass breakups, and 190 total tackles.

Adams was part of a group of tryout players who were in town on Monday. That group also included tight end Eric Ebron; OT Caleb Benenoch (UCLA); DT Darrion Daniels (Nebraska); WR Marcus Kemp (Hawaii); DB Jack Koerner (Iowa), OT Kendall Lamm (Appalachian State); OT Kamaal Seymour (Rutgers); TE Kahale Warring (San Diego State); and DE Nicholas Williams (Samford).

