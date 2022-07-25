New York Giants Host Free-Agent Tight End Eric Ebron for Workout

As the New York Giants prepare to launch their 2022 training camp Tuesday, the team is still leaving its options open regarding upgrading some of the positions on the roster.

One position the Giants took a look at is tight end, where currently, Daniel Bellinger, their fourth-round pick, is sitting on PUP with a quad injury. Among a group of players in for a workout Monday in East Rutherford was former Lions tight end Eric Ebron.

Ebron, 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, was a first-round pick (No. 10 overall) by the Detroit Lions in 2014. He played for four seasons with the Lions before jumping to the Colts in 2018. After two seasons in Indianapolis, the Newark, New Jersey native spent the next two seasons with the Steelers.

Ebron has appeared in 106 games with 59 starts and has caught 351 passes out of 559 targets for 3,837 yards and 33 touchdowns. He has battled through hamstring, knee, and ankle injuries while with the Lions, missing eight games in his first three seasons in Detroit.

Ebron, who the Lions released on March 14, 2018, had his best season in 2018 as a member of the Colts, his first full NFL season. He appeared in all 16 games, with eight starters, and recorded career season highs in receptions(66), receiving yards (750), and touchdowns (13).

It is unknown how long the Giants expect Bellinger to be sidelined with his injury. The Giants completely renovated their tight ends room this off-season, adding Bellinger, veterans Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins, undrafted rookies Andre Miller and Austin Allen, and holdover Chris Myarik to the room.

