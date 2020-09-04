SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

LockedOn Giants: Breaking Camp

Patricia Traina

Summer training camp sure went by quickly, didn't it?

With training camp now in the books, the Giants brass has a lot of work to do--a lot. There is the matter of resolving the 53-man roster and the expanded practice squad. There is also a matter of figuring out if there is enough talent at every position on the team to be competitive.

On top of it all, the Giants' brass has to navigate through all kinds of new rules governing injured reserve, practice squads, and other roster nuances.

It's enough to make one's head spin--and trust me when I put my initial 53-man roster projection together, my head was spinning.

This podcast episode covers some of the big-picture takeaways from training camp, starting with head coach joe Judge's coaching style and why he seemed able to "get away" with being a hard-ass, whereas Tom Coughlin was unable to do so when he first came to the team back in 2004.

We'll also talk about the cornerbacks, once a position that I thought would be a strength on this team but which has morphed into an area of concern that has improved just slightly with the addition of Logan Ryan.

Finally, I'll cover some of those tricky roster moves so that you have an idea of what was behind some of the decisions made when they come out.

It's all right here on the latest LockedOn Giants podcast. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Lockedon Giants

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants Biggest Remaining Questions As Camp Ends

What questions are left for the Giants in the twilight of training camp?

Mike Addvensky

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New York Giants Initial 53-man Roster Projection

It’s decision time for head coach Joe Judge, general manager Dave Gettleman and the rest of the Giants personnel decision-makers.

Patricia Traina

Big Picture Things We Learned About the Giants This Summer

There was a lot to like about the Giants first training camp under head coach Joe Judge. Whether it translates into success remains to be seen, but no one can say that Judge and his coaching staff skimped on the details.

Patricia Traina

John Mara Not Optimistic Fans Can Attend Giants Games In 2020

Giants COO John Mara isn't optimistic about having fans in the stands this year.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Top 7 Most Critical Players of 2020: S Jabrill Peppers

Our series of the Giants' Top 7 most critical players for the 2020 season continues with safety Jabrill Peppers, a player projected to hold multiple responsibilities for the Giants defense in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

As the NFL Regular Season Gears Up, Giants Remain Confident in COVID-19 Protocols

Thus far, the NFL has done a good job of keeping the number of positive COVID-19 cases down. Can the league continue to do so now that teams will soon be mixing company with other teams and game officials?

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 4, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants co-owner and COO John Mara support of players who choose to kneel during the National Anthem.

Jackson Thompson

Gettleman Insists Team "Didn't Miss Anything" on DeAndre Baker

The Giants insist they performed their due diligence on cornerback DeAndre Baker, and apparently nothing suggested that Baker might one day find himself in the kind of predicament he's currently in.

Patricia Traina

by

Lzbeats

What Cornerback Isaac Yiadom Brings to the Giants Defense

Why did the Broncos give up on defensive back Isaac Yiadom, their third-round draft pick from 2018, and how good of a fit is he for the Giants' defense?

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Top 7 Most Critical Players of 2020: Logan Ryan

With the clock ticking down to the start of the NFL season, Giants Country is kicking off its series of the Giants' Top 6 most critical players in 2020. Defensive back Logan Ryan kicks off the series as a key veteran presence in the Giants' secondary.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan