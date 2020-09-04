LockedOn Giants: Breaking Camp

Summer training camp sure went by quickly, didn't it?

With training camp now in the books, the Giants brass has a lot of work to do--a lot. There is the matter of resolving the 53-man roster and the expanded practice squad. There is also a matter of figuring out if there is enough talent at every position on the team to be competitive.

On top of it all, the Giants' brass has to navigate through all kinds of new rules governing injured reserve, practice squads, and other roster nuances.

It's enough to make one's head spin--and trust me when I put my initial 53-man roster projection together, my head was spinning.

This podcast episode covers some of the big-picture takeaways from training camp, starting with head coach joe Judge's coaching style and why he seemed able to "get away" with being a hard-ass, whereas Tom Coughlin was unable to do so when he first came to the team back in 2004.

We'll also talk about the cornerbacks, once a position that I thought would be a strength on this team but which has morphed into an area of concern that has improved just slightly with the addition of Logan Ryan.

Finally, I'll cover some of those tricky roster moves so that you have an idea of what was behind some of the decisions made when they come out.

It's all right here on the latest LockedOn Giants podcast.