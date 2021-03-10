NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
2021 NFL Salary Cap Floor Revealed

Teams will have a cap floor of $182.5 million to work with this year. So where do the Giants stand in terms of space now that we have a number?
The 2021 salary-cap number has finally been decided, and as expected, it fell about midway between the $180 - $185 million that was projected.

The new floor for teams will be $182.5 million, a $15.7 million drop from last year's $198.2 cap total. But with each team having leftover money from 2020 to roll over, that floor will vary on a club-by-club basis.

In the Giants' case, they were able to roll over $2,933,855 in unused cap money from 2020, which means their new salary cap total should be $185,433,855.

In term of space--and it's important to remember that cap space is going to be fluid as teams restructure, add and drop contracts from their books--Over the Cap has the Giants with roughly $7.3 million over the limit--and with plenty of work still to do.

That cap total, by the way, incorporates the franchise tag for Leonard Williams (which per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network lands at $19,351,200).  

