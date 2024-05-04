Former LSU Teammates Nabers, Daniels Enter New Competition
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels have quickly become the definition of "frenemies."
These former college teammates, who played together at LSU, now play in the fiercely competitive NFC East as rivals, the Giants having dominated the Commanders 8-3-1 record since 2018, a stretch that includes three consecutive victories.
For Daniels, who is widely expected to be named the Commanders' Day 1 starter at quarterback, he will not only be looking to end that stretch, but he has his sights set on another achievement that just so happens to be one shared by his former teammate: Rookie of the Year.
“Having that guy in my corner has been the best. Going against him will be fun,” Nabers said during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.
“We’ve got a bet going for Rookie of The Year. Whoever loses has to pay $10,000 cash.”
The friendly deal was made before the former college teammates became the first quarterback and wide receiver from the same college team to be drafted within the top ten.
Before that postseason honor can be decided, both must undergo the acclimation period of being NFL rookies.
That includes helping their respective team get the better of the other, the first game of which the former college teammates plan to exchange jerseys.
“It's going to be a great moment. Having that LSU legendary status when you’re going into the league and seeing your brother across [the field] that you played with y'all guys finally accomplished your dreams,” Nabers said.
"So, having that brother two times a year, being able to talk, and sharing jersey swaps with him—I’m sure that is going to mean a lot to me and him."
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel