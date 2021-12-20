Former Raiders Exec Amy Trask Has Some Sharp Words for Giants, Joe Judge

Trask, the Raiders former CEO, had some pointed criticisms of Giants head coach Joe Judge and the franchise's recent "Fan Appreciation Day' giveaway.

Former Raiders executive Amy Trask spent a good part of her adult life working for one of the most successful team owners of his generation, the late Al Davis of the then Oakland (now Las Vegas Raiders), the bulk of her career as team CEO.

And Trask, who was with the Raiders for seven of its playoff appearances, knows a little something or two about building a football franchise to the point where she's not buying into what the Giants and head coach Joe Judge are trying to sell the fan base.

Trask, now an analyst for CBS Sports, had some direct criticisms of Judge, who in recently trying to give the Giants fan base hope that the franchise, which holds a 10-20 record under his watch and which has never beaten a team that has scored at least 21 points against them since he was named the head coach, is turning things around.

(Check out the video above for what Judge said that Trask is criticizing.)

"I don’t think I wrote that many words on the bar exam,” Trask said Sunday on a CBS Sports pre-game show. “Most recently, he said, 'I’m not interested in having some sort of quick flash. I’m not interested in shortcuts. I’m not interested in quick fixes. I want to do this the right way.'

“Dude, you’ve been there 29 games. What are you talking about, quick fixes?”

Trask also joined a legion of fans, media, and others who snickered at the Giants' Fan Appreciation giveaway at its Sunday home game versus Dallas, offering season ticket subscribers of a free medium Pepsi product.

The offer, according to numerous people who received the e-mail from the team, was for one complimentary soft drink per account, not per person, meaning if an account had four tickets, it was offered only one beverage.

“Seriously?” she asked incredulously. "These season ticket holders spend thousands of dollars on season tickets and parking and food. And you're giving them a free soda."

The Giants lost Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys 21-6, officially ending any slim remaining chance of earning the final spot in the NFC playoff race. The game marked the second time in the last three games the Giants offense, which is averaging 17 points per game (30th) and 12 per game in its previous three games (all losses), failed to score a touchdown.

Despite Trask's criticisms, Judge is believed to be safe for at least another season, though a change is expected at general manager, where Dave Gettleman is heavily rumored to be leaning toward retirement.

