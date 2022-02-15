Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Andrew Thomas
Team(s)
New York Giants

Giants LT Andrew Thomas Lands in PFF's Top 101 Players of 2021

Giants second-year offensive lineman Andrew Thomas was the offense's lone bright spot in 2021.

What a difference a year made for New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Previously thought to have "bust" written all over his name after a disappointing rookie season in which, per Pro Football Focus, he allowed the second-most quarterback pass pressures (57) among NFL tackles, Thomas came back in his second season as a much-improved player (18 quarterback pressures).

That improvement was enough for Thomas to finish No. 80--and as the only Giant--on the Pro Football Focus top 101 players of 2021.

Notes the popular analytics site of Thomas's rise:

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas improved by leaps and bounds in Year 2 — so much so that the offensive line was noticeably worse when he was not in the lineup. The second-year offensive tackle allowed 18 pressures across 517 pass-blocking snaps in 13 games and even scored more receiving touchdowns than key receiver additions Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Andrew Thomas
Play
News

Giants LT Andrew Thomas Lands in PFF's Top 101 Players of 2021

Giants second-year offensive lineman Andrew Thomas was the offense's lone bright spot in 2021.

48 seconds ago
48 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2020; Miami, Florida; USA; General overall view of the NFL Shield logo and helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Play
Draft

Post-Super Bowl First Round Mock Draft (with Trades!)

With the Super Bowl in the books, Zack Dietz unveils a post-Super Bowl, first round mock draft (complete with trades).

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Levine Toilolo
Play
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: TE Levine Toilolo

The Giants signed tight end Levine Toilolo to be a blocker. But a season-ending injury combined with modest production likely spells the end of his time with the team.

22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Thomas, who did miss three games last season due to an ankle issue, only took part in 763 snaps. He posted a PFF pass-blocking grade of 82.8, and his overall grade of 78.9 was the highest grade on the Giants offense last year.

More from Giants Country

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, Florida; USA; General overall view of the NFL Shield logo and helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Post-Super Bowl First Round Mock Draft

1 / 5

 

Thomas, who struggled a bit during the pre-season with a lower-body injury and who would miss five mid-year games, came back from injured reserve looking energized. He proceeded to lock down his side week after week, finishing with a 97.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

A big key for Thomas, who also finished his second year with one touchdown reception, was the improvement in his technique's consistency in which he was bending his knees, extending his arms, and using his hands in balance to control his man.

While not always pitching a shutout, his work ethic and improving attention to detail were good signs, as well as his natural power and ability to move his feet. And although Thomas's run-blocking did improve from his rookie season, that also stands to get better once he has a better surrounding cast around him. 

Join the Giants Country Community

Andrew Thomas
News

Giants LT Andrew Thomas Lands in PFF's Top 101 Players of 2021

49 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2020; Miami, Florida; USA; General overall view of the NFL Shield logo and helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Draft

Post-Super Bowl First Round Mock Draft (with Trades!)

2 hours ago
Levine Toilolo
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: TE Levine Toilolo

22 hours ago
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks onto the field in the second half. The Giants lose to Washington, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
News

Former Giant Kicker Lawrence Tynes Wants More of This Quality in Saquon Barkley's Game

23 hours ago
Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga (69) spars with National defensive lineman Travis Jones of Connecticut (57) during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, USA.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Travis Jones, Connecticut

Feb 14, 2022
Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants center Billy Price (69) recovers a fumble during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OL Billy Price

Feb 13, 2022
Feb 8, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; An NFL official Wilson Duke football with the Super Bowl LVI logo is seen at SoFi Stadium.
News

Super Bowl LVI: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Feb 13, 2022
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive back Tariq Woolen of UTSA (20) talks with the media after American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Feb 13, 2022