Giants LT Andrew Thomas Lands in PFF's Top 101 Players of 2021

What a difference a year made for New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Previously thought to have "bust" written all over his name after a disappointing rookie season in which, per Pro Football Focus, he allowed the second-most quarterback pass pressures (57) among NFL tackles, Thomas came back in his second season as a much-improved player (18 quarterback pressures).

That improvement was enough for Thomas to finish No. 80--and as the only Giant--on the Pro Football Focus top 101 players of 2021.

Notes the popular analytics site of Thomas's rise:

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas improved by leaps and bounds in Year 2 — so much so that the offensive line was noticeably worse when he was not in the lineup. The second-year offensive tackle allowed 18 pressures across 517 pass-blocking snaps in 13 games and even scored more receiving touchdowns than key receiver additions Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay.

Thomas, who did miss three games last season due to an ankle issue, only took part in 763 snaps. He posted a PFF pass-blocking grade of 82.8, and his overall grade of 78.9 was the highest grade on the Giants offense last year.

Thomas, who struggled a bit during the pre-season with a lower-body injury and who would miss five mid-year games, came back from injured reserve looking energized. He proceeded to lock down his side week after week, finishing with a 97.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

A big key for Thomas, who also finished his second year with one touchdown reception, was the improvement in his technique's consistency in which he was bending his knees, extending his arms, and using his hands in balance to control his man.

While not always pitching a shutout, his work ethic and improving attention to detail were good signs, as well as his natural power and ability to move his feet. And although Thomas's run-blocking did improve from his rookie season, that also stands to get better once he has a better surrounding cast around him.

