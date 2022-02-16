Andrew Thomas Reportedly Had Surgery on Left Ankle

This was the second surgery on the Giants' left tackle's ankle in as many years.

New York Giants left tackle underwent surgery in January on his troublesome left ankle, according to a report by The Athletic.

Thomas's surgery is believed to be the second one on that left ankle for an issue that bothered him throughout his rookie season.

Last year, Thomas not only dealt with the left ankle injury for which he had the surgery in January, but he also suffered a mid-foot sprain to his right foot. That right foot injury was the one that landed him on injured reserve for three weeks in the middle of the season.

Despite dealing with issues to both of his feet last year, Thomas managed to have a much better showing than he did as a rookie when, per Pro Football Focus, he allowed the second-most quarterback pass pressures (57) among NFL tackles.

Last season, Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 draft and the first offensive tackle to come off the board, drastically cut down on the quarterback pressures allowed, being charged with 18 quarterback pressures. His improvement was so noticeable that he landed on the Pro Football Focus top 101 players of 2021.

Thomas, who is the only member of last year's offensive line expected back in his same spot come September, is expected to be ready for the start of the off-season program in early April. Still, he will probably not be rushed back onto the field for when the on-field work begins so as to not set him back in his recovery.

