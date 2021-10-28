New York Giants Injury Report: Barkley, Golladay and Toney Do Not Practice

Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) were all working on the side with trainers at the start of Thursday's practice.

Those four players, along with defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle), did not practice at all Thursday. However, head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Thursday that he was optimistic of Toney, Golladay, and Barkley getting some practice reps in at some point this week, though he stopped short of committing either way regarding those players' chances of being ready for Monday night's game.

The good news is that receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and tight end Evan Engram (calf) went through individual drills at the start of practice. Shepard worked on Wednesday, but Engram didn't even make it out to the field, remaining inside to receive treatment for his injury.

Shepard told reporters he feels really good about being ready for Monday Night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being a late scratch last week when he injured his other hamstring (not the one that kept him out for two games) while running a route during practice last week.

Shepard was one of four Giants listed as limited in Thursday's practice, joining tight end Evan Engram (calf), defensive lineman Danny Shelton (pec) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee).

Judge cautioned reporters on Wednesday not to read too much into what they saw at the start of the team's practices regarding which of the injured players were working and which ones were off to the side with trainers.

"(Thursday), we’ll probably have a much better idea in terms of going into the game with them (and) what they’re going to look like," he said. "I wouldn’t say anything that happens (Wednesday) or (Thursday) would rule them out or guarantee them at the game."

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.