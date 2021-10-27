Giants in Wait-and-See Mode Regarding Injured Players' Statuses
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- The Giants are hopeful they will have running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle), Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and Kenny Golladay (knee) back in time for their Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Golladay, Toney, and Barkley all took part in the stretch period open to the media. But head coach Joe Judge indicated that their respective statuses won't be known until much later in the week.
"They've all made progress and will be out there today," Judge said before practice. "Tomorrow will probably a much better idea in terms of what they're going to look like.
"I wouldn't say anything that happens today or tomorrow would rule them out or guarantee them. Today should give us a little bit of an insight to it for tomorrow in terms of how much they can do."
Before Wednesday's practice, Shepard, who was scratched after an aborted pre-game workout last week, was spotted sprinting out to the practice field with no apparent lingering issues from his hamstring issue.
Barkley, Toney, and Golladay also seemed to move around well in the warmups, though none of them ran full speed during the part of practice open to reporters.
Judge reiterated that the injured players are on their own recovery timetables.
"With these injuries, sometimes it sounds like day by day, different guys are at different points. And some days, it sounds like one guys is further along than another guy," he said.
Tight end Evan Engram, who has been linked to potential trade rumors, and safety/special teamer Nate Ebner were not spotted at the start of practice. Both were inside with trainers, per a source.
